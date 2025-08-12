A Refurbished PlayStation 5 Pro Could Be Yours For A Discounted Price

The PlayStation 5 Pro was met with great excitement at its launch. It is often called the most powerful console currently on the market and all of that power comes at an alarming cost – a whopping $700. That is a tough pill to swallow and it’s prohibitively expensive to several would-be PlayStation 5 Pro owners. However there is star on the horizon as Woot is currently hosting a sale on it’s Refurbished PlayStation 5 Pro.

As spotted by the folks over at IGN, Woot, an Amazon subsidiary, is having a special on their refurbished PlayStation 5 Pro. This is for the not insignificant sum of $589. While it’s still quite expensive that is a significant discount from the ever alarming $700. If you have trepidations about purchasing a refurbished console, rest assured that there are some protections provided for in Amazon’s 90 day Renewed Limited Warranty. It’s worth keeping in mind that this special is only on until this Friday, so there is no time to waste.

Buying a refurbished console serves multiple purposes, it not only saves you money but it also reduces e-waste and sustains a budding refurbished console market. Repairing devices is a noble cause that helps the environment, strengthens the argument behind the right to repair and makes gaming more accessible. If you would like to find out more about the right to repair check out our coverage of iFixIt and their work with Microsoft.