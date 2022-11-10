God of War Ragnarok: How To Fully Upgrade The Draupnir Spear | Level 9 Guide

God of War Ragnarok isn’t content to give Kratos his iconic weapons from previous games. Later in the story, you’ll unlock the powerful Draupnir Spear — a classic Spartan weapon. The spear is an incredible weapon with a bizarre twist. It can self-replicate and generate infinite copies of itself, allowing Kratos to pelt enemies with spears and then detonate to keep enemies juggled mid-air. The Draupnir Spear might be my favorite weapon in Ragnarok. That’s good enough reason to fully upgrade.

The Draupnir Spear is found so late in the game, you only need to upgrade it a handful of times to reach max level. You’ll unlock all skills in the upgrade tree by Level 7 — everything past that is pure power. There are four Gale Flames to find in the Nine Realms and we’re going to explain how to get them all.

All Gale Flame Weapon Upgrade Locations | Max Draupnir Spear Guide

Gale Flame items are required to upgrade the Draupnir Spear — the third weapon in Kratos’s arsense. The Draupnir Spear is acquired later in the game after returning to the Forge with Brok. Once you have the spear, you’ll be able to upgrade it to Level 9 like your other weapons. Each upgrade level requires one Gale Flame.

Gale Flame #1 : The Plains | Vanaheim – Approach the frozen lightning in the north Plains at night. You’ll see wisps in this area feeding on animals. Free the animals from the wisps and the monsters will retreat. All three are nearby near the large plate in the center of the plains. Free them all, then approach the plate when all five lights are glowing. A “Flame Phantom” boss will spawn. Like other Phantom bosses, you can only destroy it by smashing the springs in the area. The “springs” are glowing rune pillars. Damage the Flame Phantom until it is stunned and begins to heal. You’ll need to fill its stun meter. When stunned, the rune pillars (springs) will be unshielded. For this miniboss, you need to destroy five total springs. Destroy it to collect a Gale Flame .

: – Approach the frozen lightning in the north Plains at night. You’ll see wisps in this area feeding on animals. Free the animals from the wisps and the monsters will retreat.

Gale Flame #2: The Spark of the World | Muspelheim – Defeat the Valkyries Hrist and Mist. Beat them both to claim the Gale Flame.

Gale Flame #3: The Apple Core | Svartalfheim – Return to the Apple Core in the post-game using the new Mystic Gateway. Follow the path backward through the mines to reach an alternate Mystic Gateway leading to the pitmines. Reach it and pull out the Yggdrasil Rift to the left.

Gale Flame #4: Jarnsmida Pitmines | Svartalfheim – Activate the Berserker Gravestone, located in the first open area you reach in the Pitmines when backtracking from the Applecore. This is only available in the post-game. Here you’ll have to battle two Berserkers at the same time — “Bodvar the Fierce” and “Starolfr The Troublesome”.

That’s all the Gale Flame required to upgrade this late weapon into maybe the best tool of destruction in the game so far.