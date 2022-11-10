FIFA 23 Predicts The World Cup Winner

There was a time when video games and sports weren’t compatible. You could play sports games in basic ways, but they weren’t as realistic as their real-world counterparts. Over time, that changed in a big way. Suddenly, sports games were one of the main backbones of the gaming industry. Baseball, basketball, football, golf, and, of course, soccer were all major heralds in the genre. So long as they were quality, they would sell millions of units and be some of the year’s best-selling games. Then, they decided to get a little creative and tied the games to real-world events. Such as with FIFA 23 and the impending World Cup.

The World Cup is the biggest sports event on the planet. Even the Olympics has trouble competing with the World Cup at times. It brings together the best soccer/futbol teams in the world together to duke it out for supremacy. If you win the World Cup? It gives you bragging rights for four years, and countries train during those four years to prepare for the next competition.

FIFA 23 came out not too long ago and is already massively popular amongst fans. It had 10 million players in its first week, and it will undoubtedly grow further thanks to the World Cup. You might recall that they just released a trailer for the World Cup Mode in the game. You’ll have access to an accurate depiction of the 32 teams in the competition and get to play the matches after they happen to see if you can change events. Then, as the World Cup advances, so will the games you get to play.

But, during a special simulation, the game predicted that Argentina would eventually win the World Cup. To be more specific, the World Cup Finals will be, in their eyes, Argentina vs. Brazil, which are two powerhouses in the soccer world. The game ended 1-0, with Lionel Messi himself scoring the lone goal to give the country the cup.

That would be a memorable way for things to end, given that Argentina hasn’t won a World Cup since 1986, and Messi has never had the honor of winning that prize.

Obviously, these results may differ from the events of the real World Cup. But, as sports loves to show us, anything can happen during game time. It’s true that many times the “expected champs” come out on top, however, they also have been upset by underdogs who have “had their day.”

We’ll find out soon who is right when the World Cup begins.

Source: ComicBook.com