Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion and Tactics Ogre: Reborn Teams Talk Remaking Handheld Titles

While there aren’t any faithful versions of gaming handhelds right now, the Switch and Steam Deck don’t count; they were once a heralded place not just to play video games but a place to make games for. After all, we can name handheld games that were so quality that they blew console and PC games out of the water for one reason or another. But those games almost always dealt with hardware issues that couldn’t let them become the console-level spectacles of their counterparts. Fast forward to now, and games like Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion and Tactics Ogre: Reborn have gotten modern remakes in two different ways. Ways that led to the dev teams talking about them in a new edition of the PlayStation Blog.

For Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion, the improvements are very evident to see. Gone are the PSP graphics that did “well enough” with the game, and in are the PS5 graphics that allow you to experience the most beautiful form of the game. Additionally, the combat system has been enhanced to resemble another remake from the same franchise. Add that to other quality-of-life improvements, and it’s a whole new game.

In the blog, one of the team members for the remake noted that it was a question of timing that led to the remake being done as it is:

“If a game’s original hardware is no longer manufactured, it can be difficult to play the title. Crisis Core is an example of that. Of course, it would be possible to use cloud technology to play the game at its original specs, but the truth is that after Final Fantasy VII Remake fans have higher expectations towards the graphics.”

That is very true, and the new remake matches those graphics. As for Tactics Ogre: Reborn, the team behind that game worked to improve the 2D graphics to be modern yet still call back to the original. They also added voice acting and improvements to the battle system to help make the game feel better than the PSP version.

The producer of the remake noted that a different remake led to this one happening, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age:

“After improving elements of the original game – such as the visuals, and sound, adding new voice recordings, and improving the battle design and playability – I thought: “Maybe I can utilize this knowledge to create a new Tactics Ogre!”

The teams went deep into the changes and additions to the titles, so read the full interview for their insights!

Source: PlayStation Blog