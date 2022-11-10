Tactics Ogre: Reborn Gets Very Positive Reviews

Square Enix has been putting a lot of focus into their RPG franchises lately. Not just the ones like Final Fantasy, by which they make the most money, but the ones that fans love deeply and help expand the RPG genre. We’ve seen them promote the upcoming Octopath Traveler II, tease potentially getting more from Bravely Default, and they brought back long-lost titles like Live A Live and more. But now, it’s time for another reborn title to emerge, a classic from a bygone age that many haven’t gotten to enjoy in the modern days. We speak, of course, of Tactics Ogre: Reborn.

If you don’t know the history of this title, it was made by Square Enix in its early days, before it was called that name, and was headlined by a story from Yasumi Matsuno. When it came out for the Super Famicom, people were blown away by the tactics-style gameplay and the deep story that bound it all together. Later in life, the game went to the PSP, and now, it’s ready for its modern system debut with improved graphics and other quality-of-life additions.

Unlike some of the other games we mentioned earlier, Tactics Ogre: Reborn won’t feature the 2D/3D style that has recently become popular. The team behind the game decided that to make it feel like a faithful remake of the Super Famicom title, they needed to bring back the pixel art. But, obviously, they improved it to make it feel more advanced and modern. Trailers for the title have showcased the gorgeous look of the game from the sprites, the character portraits, and more.

Another essential addition in the remake is voice acting, which will help you connect to the characters and story further. But the question remains, is the remake worth your time? The answer is yes, based on the review scores that have come out.

Tactics Ogre Reborn Reviews:



​VG247- 10/10

Noisy pixel- 9.5/10

RPGFan- 9.5/10

Mako reactor- 9.5/10

PSX Brasil- 9.5/10

Wccftech- 9/10

DigitallyDownloaded- 9/10

God is a Geek- 8.5/10

GameSpot- 8/10

Push Square- 8/10

PS Universe- 8/10

PocketTactics- 8/10

Screen Rant- 8/10 pic.twitter.com/NSZVwlT5Bl — Stealth (@Stealth40k) November 10, 2022

Granted, these are just some of the reviews for the title, but they paint a pretty clear picture. Over on Metacritic, the game currently has a score of 87, making it a high-ranking title that might be worth picking up.

We haven’t even mentioned other gameplay features that the title will have, like character creation, using Charms to customize your lineup and their stats, and more.

The game is a deep RPG experience that many enjoy and is more than a nostalgia trip. Will you be the next one to try it out?

Source: Twitter