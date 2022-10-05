Tactics Ogre: Reborn PS4 and PS5 Improvements Revealed

Originally released in 1995 for the Super Famicom, Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together is often called one of the best examples of the tactical role-playing genre. Remade for the PSP in 2010, the title came soon after the release of Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions, and was directed by the original artist Hiroshi Minagawa, also known as the art director of Final Fantasy Tactics and Vagrant Story. Now, another remaster is just around the corner: Tactics Ogre: Reborn is coming next month, promising better battle mechanics, remastered music, and full voice acting. Square Enix has just released more details about the console version of the game, and players are in for a treat.

To start, those picking the game next month can expect new skills when compared to the original, with each character able to utilize more unique strategies while also maintaining the feel of each class. Many abilities have been reworked–in the original, things like finishing moves and war dances required Technical Points, or TP. Now, these will only require MP to utilize. Players will also be able to save up to five different battle parties, selecting the one they most prefer before combat.

In the original Tactics Ogre, using specific equipment or weapons came with strict requirements. These requirements were also in place for using specific consumables and magic. In the remake, these have been removed, and players can wear or use anything they like as soon as they find it. Of course, certain class restrictions will still be in place for certain magic spells and pieces of equipment.

Reborn will introduce new items called Charms, which will allow players to customize their lineup and control their units’ stats. These can be found during battle and after a battle as a reward and can do things like raise a unit’s level, grand additional experience points, permanently increase specific stats, or change a unit’s element to another element.

Enemy AI has been improved, and the bad guys will more effectively consider the terrain and players’ movement while planning their attacks. Players will also have the ability to revive fallen units, and there have been countless balance adjustments to make battle feel more fulfilling.

The full press release, including countless images from the upcoming title, can be found on Gematsu. Set aside some time, because it’s extremely lengthy.

For those wondering if they should give this game a try, gamers who love lore and impactful writing won’t want to miss it. One of the lead scenario writers for the beloved and very story-heavy MMO Final Fantasy XIV Banri Oda cites Tactics Ogre as a direct influence on his storytelling for the award-winning Shadowbringers expansion.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on November 11.

Source