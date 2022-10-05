Goodboy Galaxy for the Switch and GBA is Delayed

The highly anticipated game Goodboy Galaxy for the Switch and GBA has been delayed. Here's why, and what to do in the interim.

The GBA, or Game Boy Advance, was a console released by Nintendo in 2001. It was the golden era of 2D platforming and Metroidvanias, and an era that brought some of the best releases in the genre. But Nintendo eventually put the GBA out to pasture, and in doing so put the lid on the Metroidvania coffin. Holding off the hammer is a new game called Goodboy Galaxy for the Switch and GBA–and it’s been delayed.

There are some who will not go quietly into that dark night and insist on re-envigorating the consoles of yesteryear. One such group is the pair of developers responsible for Goodboy Galaxy. This delightful Metroidvania was set to be released sometime this year on the Switch, PC and Game Boy Advance – with a physical cartridge! However, it looks as if we may have to wait a while longer yet.

In Goodboy Galaxy, players fill the role of a lovable hound called Maxwell. The story is not entirely clear just yet as it seems as though it will vary from the demo the team released. Although what we do know is that it will be packed full of puzzles, secret areas, and several other forms of exploration goodness.

If you’ve played the demo you’ll know that the controls feel tight and the mechanics are solid. The demo managed to flirt with that delicate boundary between challenging and difficult.

Updating backers on their page Rik Nikol and Jeremy Clarke, the developers said that they will only be ready to test the game in February of 2023. Citing the need for further polish the pair hope to have all the kinks ironed out. The news may be disappointing to some, but it makes sense. Back in the day, developers didn’t have the luxury of online updates. Games had to be as close to perfect as possible. If a game shipped with a flaw there was little developers could do, save watch in horror.

So it’s in everyone’s best interests if they take their time, why not try the demo while you wait? Make sure to look for the secret areas and collect all of the missing items!

