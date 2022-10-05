The First Screenshots Of Need For Speed Unbound Have Leaked

Need for Speed has been away from the racing game scene for some time now, but the series is set to return with the imminent reveal of the latest entry coming tomorrow. Thanks to some reports earlier this year, it was revealed that Criterion Games would be helming the latest iteration of the arcading racing series. Criterion is best known for working on the Burnout series as well as Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit (2010) and Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2012). Thanks to some clear teases by social media accounts related to the game this week, we know that a full reveal will be coming tomorrow. However, some screenshots of Need for Speed: Unbound have leaked online before the official reveal.

The leaked images (which you can see below) came from a Japanese retailer called Neowing and were found via Gematsu. Among various things, the leaked images appear to confirm that the game is indeed called Need for Speed: Unbound and that like many rumors had reported, it will be using an anime-inspired art style. Beyond that, it appears that the game will be released in December this year on all current-gen consoles. The screenshots show off two cel-shaded anime-style characters standing beside cars with some tricked-out decals with a similar style.

If the reports regarding a December release date are to be believed, then this will be one of the shortest gaps between an official reveal of a Need for Speed game to its release date. Electronic Arts is clearly trying some new ideas when it comes to marketing its most famous racing franchise, but whether this will work is yet to be determined. Previous reports about the game have also mentioned details such as a strong multiplayer focus for the game as well as unique maps.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Criterion would be teaming up with Codemasters Cheshire to work on the future of the Need for Speed series. Electronic Arts purchased the UK-based racing game studio last year for $1.2 billion, and it appears that the publisher is already putting the teams to work in the racing game genre. Codemasters Cheshire is recently known for developing Dirt 5.

Need for Speed is one of the oldest racing game franchises around with the original title dating all the way back to 1994. The Need for Speed series has been through a lot of ups and downs over the last decade, but we hope that this new direction could be the nitrous-fueled injection the series has needed to get back to the front of the arcade racing game scene.

The official reveal of the latest Need for Speed game will be tomorrow at 11 AM ET.

https://twitter.com/gematsu/status/1577683526274670592?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1577683526274670592%7Ctwgr%5E41d529ed155f4648cd5f9aa881a35057212866c0%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.videogameschronicle.com%2Fnews%2Fleaked-need-for-speed-unbound-screenshots-reveal-new-art-style%2F

Source