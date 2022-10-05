Fans Celebrate Sora’s Anniversary in Super Smash Bros Ultimate

There are countless reasons why the Super Smash Bros series is so popular among gamers. The biggest one is that the long-running fighting game series is easy to learn, hard to master, and has a full roster of legendary characters to choose from. As the series has continued, the roster has continued to grow, expanding far beyond the standard Nintendo characters that many perceive the game as a celebration of gaming generations. From Pac-Man to Min-Min and Mr. Game & Watch to Byleth, we’ve been blessed with an extensive array of characters that satisfied gamers on all levels and from all walks of life. But in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, the ultimate fan ask was given.

Fans of RPGs were asking for one character in particular for years. This character’s franchise meant a lot to Nintendo players, and it felt right to have him in the ultimate title. Of course, we’re talking about Sora from Kingdom Hearts.

Kingdom Hearts is now entirely on the Nintendo Switch via the Cloud ports, but before then, key titles in the franchise–pun intended–were released on previous Nintendo handhelds, which brought the mainline story to greater heights. To Smash Bros fans, it was destiny to see Sora in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and one year ago today, we were treated to that legendary reveal trailer.

Some fans even took to being a bit poetic about it, and we can’t blame them.

Some are still getting pumped just thinking about it.

BELIEVE!!!!!!!BELIEVE AND YOU DREAMS COME TRUE!!!!!!!! SORA'S IN SMASSH!!!AHHHH~~~

~One year ago pic.twitter.com/4iGdZBvVeS — Colton Altamyre🇨🇦 ※- Mystical Warrior of Truth (@AnjinNosaji07) October 5, 2022

Why was this trailer everything that fans could’ve hoped for? First, it wasn’t apparent that Sora would be the character revealed in it. Instead, the trailer starts with the flaming logo announcing the game when the Inkling reveal trailer dropped years ago. Then, Mario approached an open flame, which could’ve meant anything, including Dark Souls!

Yet, the moment the Keyblade arrived, fans went nuts. In fact, a popular video at the time showcased various streamers reacting to Sora arriving. They all went absolutely nuts. The trailer was scored by the instrumental version of the Kingdom Hearts main track Simple and Clean, which beautifully wove in and out as Sora introduced himself to the Smash Bros lineup.

Even the title card that announced Sora spelled it out clearly with, “Sora Is Finally Here!” Everyone from Sakurai to the fans knew that this was the final piece, The Last Key, and the only way the complete Super Smash Bros Ultimate lineup could end.

One year later, it’s still impactful, and fans still love to play the character in the game. Director Masahiro Sakurai even revealed over time how he introduced Sora in the game by asking Disney if he could bring Sora to the party. They were happy to have it happen!

So one year later, the phrase still holds true. From Mario to Sora, everyone is here!

Source: Twitter