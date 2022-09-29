Need For Speed: Unbound To Be Revealed Imminently

The next entry in the Need For Speed franchise is seemingly on track to be revealed imminently. The game, purportedly titled Need For Speed: Unbound is on track to be revealed by publisher EA inside of the “next 2 weeks” according to Insider-Gaming‘s own, and lead industry insider, Tom Henderson.

According to Henderson, “Rumors have suggested that the reveal will take place in early October, although we are unable to corroborate an exact release date.” although it’s not uncommon for a new franchise entry in a long-running series to be announced during a period (or shortly after) its predecessor has been made available as a free giveaway – in this instance Need For Speed: Unbound‘s announcement would be preceded by Need For Speed: Heat being given away via PlayStation Plus’ Essential tier, a giveaway that ends on October 3, 2022.

Interestingly it seems like EA is planning an unbelievably short turnaround between announcement and release with Henderson expecting the game to launch in 2022, saying, “Sources have also revealed that Need for Speed Unbound will have a release date of December 2nd, 2022.” while the trailer for the game “is around 1 minute 30 seconds in length and its soundtrack features American rapper A$AP Rocky.”

Henderson’s earlier reporting about the game suggested that the game was going to have a heavy multiplayer focus, something that is unsurprising for most EA-published games. Henderson claims “It’s understood that Need for Speed: Unbound will be very multiplayer-focused and feature “meetups”. Meetups will allow people to race against one another in different locations around the map.” He continued on to say, “In addition, it’s been said that Need for Speed: Unbound will feature unique maps that are completely unique to the Need for Speed franchise.”

From the sounds of it, Need For Speed: Unbound‘s announcement date has been something that has fluctuated quite a lot, with the game initially intended to be revealed in July, before shifting to August, September, and now seemingly finding a home in October, though Henderson was unable to offer any insights into why these delays in the game’s announcement took place.

Interestingly however it seems as though EA intends to launch Need For Speed: Unbound across current-generation platforms, meaning PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.

Earlier in the year EA declared that it wasn’t going to be running its usual EA Play presentation in June as has been the case in previous years, saying “this year things aren’t lining up to show you everything on one date”, and this has led to a staggered pattern of game reveals from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, to the newly revealed Wild Hearts, and now seemingly a new entry in the Need For Speed franchise. EA sure is busy!

