The Best PlayStation 4 Stealth Games

If you enjoy sneaking about and planning out your kills carefully, then we have the list for you. There are a plethora of stealth video game titles available in the market and each year a new mix of titles gets added to the list of must-haves in collections.

For those who own a PlayStation 4, we have looked at our personal favorite stealth video games that you can pick up and enjoy today. From futuristic steampunk settings to classic franchises, there’s a stealth game for just about everyone on our list.

Without further ado, here are our picks for the very best PlayStation 4 stealth video games. Take a look at our list and let us know some of your favorite stealth games by leaving a comment down below!

#20 Styx: Shards of Darkness

Developer: Cyanide

Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: March 14, 2017

Styx: Shards of Darkness is a stealth focused video game developed by Cyanide. Set as the third installment to the Of Orcs and Men series, players will take on the role of protagonist Styx. Overall, the narrative goal of the game is to infiltrate the Dark Elven city of Korangar in order to discover the reason between the new alliance of dark elves and dwarves.

If you enjoyed previous installments to Styx then you’ll find most of the gameplay elements have returned in this latest release. Styx will be able to turn invisible briefly, lay down traps and even clone himself in order to take out nearby enemies.

#19 Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Developer: Crystal Dynamics

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: TBA (PS4, PC, XBO likely)

Release: September 14, 2018

When Tomb Raider received its big reboot back in 2013, the series received a massive revival with new and veteran players enjoying the latest big adventure featuring Lara Croft. In 2015, a sequel to Tomb Raider landed into the market and much like the reboot, Rise of the Tomb Raider was a big hit.

Now gamers can enjoy the latest big release of the franchise known as Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The video game will be taking place after Rise of the Tomb Raider in which Lara Croft is off to find a Mayan relic that is connected to her late father. However, during the expedition, Lara accidentally sets off a Mayan apocalypse forcing her to save the world.

#18 Alien: Isolation

Developer: Creative Assembly

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PC, PS3, PS4, X360, XBO

Release: October 7, 2014

For fans of the horror film franchise Aliens, owning a copy of Alien: Isolation is automatically a must-have. However, if you’re unfamiliar with the film, you can still find some enjoyment from this video game title. Launched back in 2014, developers Creative Assembly has released this survival horror title for a variety of platforms over the years.

In terms of the film franchise, Alien: Isolation is set fifteen years after the events of Alien, where players will take on the role of Amanda Ripley, the daughter of Ellen Ripley who is on an investigation of tracking down the mysterious disappearance of her mother.

Much like the old school survival horror titles, Alien: Isolation has an emphasis on players avoiding the hostile alien enemy. Instead, gamers must rely on some stealth mechanics to maneuver around the game.

Alien: Isolation is a singleplayer journey and while there is a following, it’s unsure if we’ll see a sequel launch. Publishers to the video game, Sega, has stated that they are still considering putting out another title, but it’s unconfirmed if one is actually in the process.

#17 Echo

Developer: Ultra Ultra

Publisher: Ultra Ultra

Platforms: PS4, PC

Release: September 19, 2017

Echo is an interesting narrative journey which follows a protagonist named En. En travels great lengths to reach a mansion of sorts that could unlock the possibility to bring back the life of a loved one, however, there is a massive obstacle in the way of your goal and that’s En herself. This game is played in somewhat of a loop where you’re set to freely explore this large mansion but there are several copies of En created along the way.

You’ll experience blackouts which will create these En copies, all of which will attempt to murder you. Though what’s more interesting is the fact that these characters learn from your previous night’s movements. If you’re a fan of gunplay then the En copies will be more prone to using the gun or if you attempt to be more silent, the En’s will also be more sneaky. This results in an adaptive video game where players will likely change up their strategy frequently.

#16 Days Gone

Developer: SIE Bend Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4

Release: April 26, 2019

Days Gone released to some rather mixed reviews from critics but it’s certainly a PlayStation 4 exclusive well worth checking out. This is a zombie post-apocalyptic video game that puts players into the role of a man named Deacon St. John, a former US war veteran turned outlaw drifter. The world quickly goes into haywire when a virus starts to turn people into mindless flesh-eating creatures and during your escape from an infected city, Deacon gets separated from his wife. Years pass by and you’re left drifting from one town to another, offering aid and gathering resources to stay alive, all while trying to piece together what happened to your missing wife.

It’s a narrative-driven story with plenty of areas to explore, people to meet and a variety of missions to tackle as you progress through the main campaign storyline. This is also a great stealth game as well because the world is full of hostilities, both undead, and the living. Interestingly enough the development team over at SIE Bend Studio was able to create massive hordes which mean carefully avoiding detection from a zombie. Not only can these creatures detect you from sight but also sound so scavenging for resources such as breaking into a vehicle or heavily guarded location may trigger alarms. As a result, players will have to carefully examine your area and deactivate anything that may alert unwanted trouble.

Find more great stealth games on the next page!