Overwatch 2: How to Unlock the Founder’s Pack

If you were an avid (or casual) player of the original Overwatch, you will be rewarded in Overwatch 2 with a pack of goodies.

Despite major overhauls like lowering the number of players on a team and adding new starting heroes, the change that will have the biggest impact on Overwatch 2 is the decision to make it free to play. If you paid for Overwatch back when it was a $60 game, only to have that game shut down and replaced by its successor, you might be left feeling a bit cold. Don’t fear, though, because Blizzard has found a small way to reward players of the original in Overwatch 2.

The Overwatch 2 Founder’s Pack is a goodie bag full of things you will not want to miss for anyone who purchased the first Overwatch. Having access to it will allow you to play brand new characters without having to unlock them in the Battle Pass.

How to Unlock the Founder’s Pack in Overwatch 2

As long as you purchased Overwatch before June 23, 2022, at 11:00 am PDT/7 am BST you will automatically be given access to the contents of the Founder’s Pack the moment you log in. If you are playing on a different platform than where you purchased Overwatch, don’t worry. The first time you log on you will be prompted to Merge Accounts and link up your Overwatch levels and gear with your Battle.net account.

As long as you meet these requirements and sign on to Overwatch 2 by 12/05/2022 at 11:59 pm PDT/7:30 am BST, you will receive the Founder’s Pack.I f Overwatch 2 is functioning properly, once you log in you will have the items in your inventory.

What Do You Get in the Overwatch 2 Founder’s Pack?

The Overwatch 2 Founder’s Pack will reap you numerous rewards, the most valuable being access to the brand new support character Kiriko. Currenlty the only other way to unlock Kiriko is through purchasing the Premium Battle Pass for 1000 Overwatch coins (roughly $10USD).

The Founder’s Pack also contains two epic skins: General Doomfist and Jester Sombra and rewards players of the first Overwatch with an exclusive Founder’s icon.

[NOTE: Many players are currently experience an issue where the Founder’s Pack content does not unlock. This appears to be a widespread bug that is impacting users on all platforms.]