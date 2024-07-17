EA Sports College Football 25 Gets 10 Hour Trial For Game Pass Ultimate

There really were some fans who waited this long for the franchise's return.

Microsoft has set up a special deal for Xbox users to play EA Sports College Football 25 early.

Now, if you preordered EA Sports College Football 25 Deluxe Edition or you are subscribed to EA Play, you likely already have access to the game, on both PlayStation and Xbox. But now Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get theirs.

As revealed on Twitter by Klobrille, a 10 hour trial for EA Sports College Football 25 is now live on Xbox Store. So, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers don’t have to pay extra to get to play the game now.

But, this launch did not get off the ground without any hitches. As reported by PlayStation Lifestyle, the Early Access period for EA Sports College Football 25 came with a lot of issues. As a consequence, both PlayStation and Xbox players could not play the game. Some players are even getting a message on their consoles that they can’t play the game until August.

But of course, the demo for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers is sticking around after the official launch. So if you’re one of those subscribers, you can give the game a try for a good ten hours, before deciding to pony up the money for the full experience.

As we had previously reported, EA Sports College Football 25 will be the first game in the franchise in over a decade. EA’s college football franchise, which had been known for most of its lifetime as the NCAA football series, is one of EA’s foundational sports titles.

In spite of the long wait since the last game, there is no lack of fans who are still around and who want to jump back in. In fact, Bethesda head Todd Howard surprisingly revealed in an interview last year that he is one of those big fans of the franchise, calling it his most played video game franchise of all time.

But maybe there’s a cultural gap here, since we’re now at a place where video games can also be esports. And yet, real sports still exist, and video games based on those real sports, especially those that feature the real athletes and sports teams, remain hugely popular.

As far as pop culture comes and goes, the intersection between sports and video games remains big business, and of course, a dream crossover for those who are fans of both.

EA Sports College Football 25 is launching on July 19, 2024, on PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game is not coming to PC, at least for now.