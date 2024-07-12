Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn Gets PlayStation Story Trailer

Players got their first look at Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn in a cinematic trailer released back in March 2022, and now, the title is only days away from launch. The action RPG is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on July 18, and to get players ready, a new story trailer has appeared online.

Check out the action-packed trailer below:

Developed by A44 games and published by Kepler Interactive, Flintlock follows the story of Nor Vanek, a member of a coalition who must save mankind from going extinct by fighting against ancient Gods. Players will be able to use melee weapons and flintlock firearms in battle, though finding ammunition will be difficult. Nor will also be accompanied by Enki, a mysterious fox-like creature who can be commanded to distract or stun enemies, teleport the player character, or infuse Nor’s attacks with magic.

Flintlock’s open world is divided into three distinct regions and will include countless sidequests.

According to A44, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is “somewhere in the middle” of God of War and Elden Ring, with its combat largely inspired by the Soulslike genre.

“The Door to the Afterlife has been opened, allowing the old God’s army of the undead to escape from within,” the game’s official description reads. “The living are on the brink of extinction. It’s time for the coalition army to retake their world. Embrace vengeance, gunpowder and magic and embark on an epic journey to lead mankind’s final siege against the tide of the dead.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn will be released on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on July 18.