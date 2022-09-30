Overwatch 2 Players Reporting Issues With Phone Verification

Recently, developer Blizzard revealed that Overwatch 2 players will need to provide their phone numbers on their battle.net accounts. This mobile phone verification system has been introduced to help with cheating and reporting disruptive players. Since only a single phone number can be tied to a single account, it’s likely that Blizzard hopes this system could reduce the smurfing problem seen in the Competitive modes of the game too. Smurfing refers to when a single player makes new accounts so that they can play with lower-ranked players for an unfair advantage.

The phone verification system like a drastic measure that not all players may be comfortable with, but it will be a requirement across all platforms when the game launches into early access on October 4. However, it appears that this system is not functioning as intended for some players, and that could be a big problem right out of the gate.

Various user posts on Blizzard forums have already complained about not being able to link a mobile phone number to their account on Battle.net. Some players have received a message informing them that the number they have provided is already being used. Elsewhere, other players have reported that they are not getting the required SMS codes needed to verify their numbers.

Overwatch 2 has been in development for what feels like a very long time, and the numbered sequel has had a lot of issues for fans to potentially complain about in the time leading up to its release. The mobile phone verification issue is the latest of many potential sore spots for fans of the franchise. The new sequel is entirely replacing the original game upon its release, meaning that fans of the original Overwatch will have no choice but to switch over to the new entry. Whether they like it or not, that means that players who wish to continue playing the series will need to get used to its new changes, such as its 5v5 multiplayer matches and the various balance changes to classic heroes.

One of the biggest changes in Overwatch 2 is a shift to a free-to-play model. As a result, the game is ditching the loot box system of the original for a seasonal battle pass progression system. Players will be able to earn cosmetics on both free and premium tracks of the battle pass each season. However, unlocking brand new heroes will now require players to reach specific tiers of the free battle pass. If players purchase the premium battle pass, they can gain access to the latest hero immediately.

Overwatch 2 launches into early access across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on October 4.

Source