Overwatch Will Requires A Phone Number To Play And Voice Chat

Overwatch 2 is just around the corner and the excitement just keeps on coming as the days count down to the launch of the new version of the game. However, there are going to be some changes to how the game will allow players to voice chat.

The new version of the game is set to release on October 4, giving players who already own the first game easy access as it’ll just update the old version of the game. However, the original Overwatch will be shutting down two days before the new one is released. But during launch, the game will now be requiring players to add a phone number to their account and consent to their voice being possibly recorded during online voice chats.

Some more changes that we can take note of are that the heroes will also be getting some tweaks and changes as well. Tanks have some of the biggest changes overall in Overwatch 2, like being made more powerful since the new set-up only has one Tank per team. There are also big changes coming to the overall gameplay of the game as some of those changes are how the developers, Blizzard will handle its security in the future.

Blizzard is implementing SMS Protect to help verify the ownership of any given Battle.net account. Many of these upcoming changes will be able to better help protect players. This will also mean players will now have to attach a phone number to their Battle.net account in order to play Overwatch 2 either on PC or consoles. Phone numbers can only be used once, as in it cannot be used on multiple accounts. Pre-paid phones and VOIP can’t be used. People who have the box version of the original Overwatch will also be required to add a phone number to keep playing once the new, Overwatch 2 launches as well. This is Blizzard’s way to make it difficult for banned players to return to the game.

When Overwatch 2 launches, you will be required to put in a phone number before proceeding to play the game, then some point later, Blizzard will be introducing audio transcriptions. This will make it where Blizzard can collect to a temporary voice chat recording of a reported player and transcript what was said by that player by text-to-speech programs. That way it is easy for Blizzard to review any inappropriate or hateful behavior. Blizzard has also said that the audio recordings they have saved will be deleted after the transcription part is done but the text file version will remain for 30 days. The developers have stressed that the voice chat data will not be stored for the long term but this will just be used to better protect players.

Overall, these changes will make it easier for players to be protected while enjoying the game.

Overwatch 2 will launch in early access on October 4, being available on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

