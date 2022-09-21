Overwatch Symmetra Trick Has People Wanting the Servers to Close

First off, can we take a moment to appreciate how stunning Symmetra’s new Halloween skin is? Alright, now onto business…Overwatch has had its hands busy preparing for Overwatch 2 to release in just under two weeks. However, ahead of the Overwatch 2 release, a Reddit player found a new Symmetra trick and one that isn’t so good. Honestly, it has fans even more ready for the old Overwatch services to close and ready for the new game to release.

Blizzard released the first Overwatch in May 2016, so the game has been around for quite a bit. But now, it’s not for the squeal and the latest hero shooter game for Blizzard to release. However, with the new installment of the game coming out, it also means that the services for Overwatch 1 will be shutting down for good the same day Overwatch 2 releases, which is October 4.

Players have been playing Overwatch a lot, getting in their final battles on the game before the sequel releases. Going forward for Symmetra mains, this will be the final time that you can use her with her current abilities before she gets bigger nerfs in Overwatch 2 in October. The character has been a difficult one since she was released, and while the changes made for her in Overwatch 2 might hurt her playability, a fan has voiced why she also very much needed those changes because Symmetra is an OP.

The comment goes on to say “Symmetra can actually one-shot with teleport orbs,” and even shows us gameplay of a Hanzo being one-shotted by Symmetra. Check that out below.

As you can see, this trick is not nice for the team against Symmetra. Many fans wrote things about this on the Reddit post, but one fan went on to say “reminds me of Zoe from League of Legends.” Going forward into Overwatch 2 players won’t be able to do this trick anymore, as her nerfs will be changed in the sequel games, we aren’t sure what other characters will be affected in the update.

More About Overwatch 2

Some players have wondered if they will be able to get Overwatch 2 for free without an additional purchase if they already have Overwatch and so far the answer is yes. You will receive an opinion on your console or PC to upgrade to Overwatch 2 as long as you purchased Overwatch.

Another exciting thing about the new game is, there has already been a Halloween event announced for Overwatch 2. This will give players lots to do in October between the new game releasing on October 4 and the Halloween event starting October 28 and ending on November 8. The first battle past of Overwatch 2 will have 80 tiers as well of different content players will be able to collect.

Overwatch 2 will be available to play on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on October 4. Be on the lookout that day to see if your console or PC will allow you to upgrade to Overwatch 2 if you already own Overwatch.

Source.