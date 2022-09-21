Pokemon Ultimate Journeys Gets US Release Date

Pokemon Journeys has been a major departure for the anime franchise in major ways, not the least of which was that this time around, Ash Ketchum wasn’t just going to go to a new region and try to conquer its gyms or challenges and then challenge the Pokemon League. Rather, this time around there would be a World Tour that would allow him and his new traveling partners to visit all the regions they’ve visited so far, as well as the Galar region, to have all sorts of adventures. In the West, Netflix got the rights to the new anime and broke it up into three different sections. The final section, Pokemon Ultimate Journeys, has been eagerly awaited, and now, we have a release date for the first set of episodes.

As noted on Twitter, Pokemon Ultimate Journeys will release the first batch of new episodes on October 21, so we’re only a month away from the action. As for why the final set of episodes are so anticipated, it’s because Ash will make his way to the Top 8 of the Pokemon World Coronation Series, meaning that he’ll be in league–pun intended–with some of the greatest Pokemon trainers he’s ever met. This includes legends like Lance, Steven, Cynthia, Diantha, and of course, the current world champ in Leon.

The battles of the Master Class have been highly anticipated, and though many of them have been spoiled thanks to the show going on a weekly basis in Japan, things are still going to be interesting to watch.

Serebii Update: The first set of episodes of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys will be released on Netflix in the US on October 21st 2022 https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/zJd5GnzJPD — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) September 21, 2022

Of course, that’s not the only adventure going on in the show. Ash’s new friend Goh has been on a journey to join Project Mew, a group who are trying to learn more about the legendary Pokemon, and others in the Pokemon world. Goh has been trying to get into this for a while now, and his time may finally come with these new episodes. Meanwhile, Chloe and her very special Eevee are trying to learn more about the various Eeveelutions in the Pokemon world and figure out which one Eevee wants to be. At the time of this writing, that hasn’t been chosen yet, so there’s still fun to be had.

All in all, these episodes will be a celebration of all that the anime has done both in this specific form and in the past. Many fans are also curious about what else may happen before the series ends, as well as what will happen in the next show. After all, the next Pokemon games are just two months away from release, and so the anime will no doubt be released soon after. Let’s hope that the Pokemon goodness never ends.

Source: Twitter