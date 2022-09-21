Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Details about Team Star

There are a lot of reasons to be excited for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which is now only two months away from release on the Nintendo Switch. The Paldea region looks like one that’ll be a lot of fun to explore, especially since the game will have an open-world feel to it. The new Pokemon reveals we’ve been getting have been a blast too. In the minds of most fans, one of the biggest draws to the new titles is the three new branches of the Pokemon story. There are still a few confusing elements as to whether you’ll be able to do all three stories in one go or literally choose one to play through the whole game with, but in regards to the Starfall Road story, we’ve just recieved some new insight.

In the most recent trailer, we were introduced to one of the leaders of Team Star via Mela. What you might have missed, and what was reinforced in a tweet, is that Mela is a leader of a squad from Team Star, meaning that she only commands one group within the overall team. In this case, she’s the leader of the Fire Crew, aka the Schedar Squad.

Mela is the boss of Team Star’s Fire crew, the Schedar Squad. The best all-rounder on the crew, she uses heavy-handed methods to handle almost any problem.



She might come off forceful & gruff, but her determined ways have earned her teammates’ trust. #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/zjJ5QbYiVS — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 20, 2022

So what does this mean? It means that there will be multiple groups within Team Star for you to defeat, and thus this story might be a bit longer and more complex than you might think. Another tweet enforces this in a different way, because in the one below, it’s noted that the waves of Team Star Grunts you’ll have to beat will eventually summon the Starmobile, from which the squad boss like Mela will appear from and on. Oh, and there’s one more twist here.

Take down the waves of Team Star Grunts at one of their bases and prepare to see the squad boss roll up in a custom car called the Starmobile.



The Starmobile will get in your way during battle, so take down the squad boss’ party & Starmobile to defeat them! #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/Y0xvVb52aJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 20, 2022

Yes, that’s right, you’ll have to go and defeat the Pokemon and the car that the squad boss is on in order to win the day. Plus, as the tweet above that notes, the bases of Team Star will be all around Paldea, making it a journey you’ll have to do more than once in order to complete. This no doubt means that you’ll be facing multiple squads, multiple leaders, and more than likely, the true leader of Team Star whom we haven’t met yet.

Hopefully that’ll clear up some of what Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will ask of you. The other two story paths will task players with getting an item known as the Herba Mystica within the Path of Legends branch. Or, you can embark down Victory Road to challenge the Paldea Pokemon League. Apparently, you will be able to challenge the gyms in any order as well.

The games come out on November 18, 2022.

Source: Twitter