Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Unveils Story Options, New Pokemon

To say that the new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was anticipated would be a lie, as the internet exploded yesterday after hearing it teased. Seriously, fans and soon-to-be trainers can’t get enough of what’s been shown and as a result, every new reveal is huge. Thankfully, the one that fans recieved today not only showed off new Pokemon but gave the long-awaited full breakdown of the story mode in terms of the three paths you can take and what they’re all like. We only knew about the Victory Road challenge in the past, but now the other two are here!

The first one that was revealed came alongside the reveal of the bad guys of the game in Team Star. If you recall, you yourself, meaning the player character, are going to be a part of an esteemed academy that will have a different name depending on the game you pick. In either school, you’re going to have a rogue group of students known as Team Star. They’ll live on Starfall Street and you’ll apparently have the ability to go battle up against them and bring them all in line. They’re headed up by Mela, and she has a very striking presence, but also apparently a willingness to put everything into what she’s doing, thus earning her a lot of respect amongst Team Star.

The other main path is a quest to go after something called the Herba Mystica. You’ll be teaming up with a character named Arven to help figure out where it is. We don’t know fully what the herb can do, but it is apparently part of the “treasure hunt” that the Academy is going to ask you to do, and as such, it is a part of the story quest.

We met some more characters in the new trailer, including Geeta, who runs the Pokemon League in Paldea and is said to be a respected and admired figure by all Pokemon trainers. Including your friend who will be there for you at the beginning of the game.

There were some new Pokemon revealed in the game as well, including a Rock Titan Pokemon in Klawf who made quite the impression in the trailer. We also got glimpses at one of the game-specific Pokemon, Armarogue and Ceruledge. These are two very different kinds of armor-style Pokemon. One of them is an honorable warrior wielding Fire and Psychic moves, while the other is a vicious and vengeful fighter who is a Fire and Ghost type.

All in all, the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer made it clear that this is your journey, and it’s up to you to determine what path you take and what you want to do next!

Source: YouTube