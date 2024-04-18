Dead by Daylight Has Made Some Changes To Their DLC

Dead by Daylight is one of the most popular horror games to date, but the developers have decided to make some changes to how players will be able to purchase DLC and expansions. The game constantly has a lot of different DLC to purchase from ones from Stranger Things to Scream, and more. There was even rumors of Five Nights at Freddy’s coming to the game but that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

While there has been a lot of third party expansions, Dead by Daylight has also featured many of their own original Killers and Survivors as well. The change to the DLC will allow players to be able to purchase them in one bundle order which will make using the store even easier, especially when it comes to getting the bundle items you want according to GameRant.

The next upcoming DLC pack that players can expect to get is the Endless Hunt DLC pack, which will have a bunch of different content items avaliable all in one purchase bundle. This set will release on May 14, bringing new original Killers and Survivors to the game, with some original Chapters as well.

4 Chapter DLCs

4 Original Killers

5 Original Survivors

This expansion bundle will be avaliable to purchase from any in-game shop, including on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Steam, and Nintendo Switch E-shop, which are all the places where Dead by Daylight is avaliable. Players will be able to purchase the bundle DLC in one purchase straight from there, making it easier to use in this new change.