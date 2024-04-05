Call of Duty: Warzone – How to Claim Fourth Anniversary Rewards

Celebrate your favorite maps throughout the history of the battle royale.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 rolled out a batch of free items for fans of the battle royale. Whether you’ve been playing Warzone since the Verdansk days or you’re just getting started, you’ll definitely want to add fourth anniversary rewards to your inventory.

Although Warzone celebrated its fourth anniversary on March 10, 2024, players can now get their hands on the free cosmetics and take a trip down memory lane. There are 13 cosmetics in the bundle, with a weapon blueprint being the most sought after.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Warzone – How to get a Nuke in Rebirth Island | Champions Quest Guide | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Shadow Titan Kit | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the FJX Horus Submachine Gun | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the MORS Sniper Rifle | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs | Season 3 | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs | Season 3 | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – All Season 3 Ranked Play Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Season 3 Ranked Play Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – What are Squad Assemble Bonuses? | Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Squad Rage Field Upgrade? | Call of Duty: Warzone – What are Spy Drone Contracts? | Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Climb and Punishment Public Event? | Call of Duty: Warzone – Bootcamp Mode Explained |

Call of Duty: Warzone fourth anniversary rewards

Here are all the cosmetics available to claim, designed by Raven Software.

Caldera Shores Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker Fortune’s Keep Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker Gora Dam Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker Live, Respawn, Repeat Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker Oasis Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker Open Air Market Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker Paradisum Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker Rebirth Island Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker The Palace Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker Urzikstan Rail Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker Verdansk Arena Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker Vondel Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker Well Traveled MCW Weapon Blueprint

To claim the items, load up either Modern Warfare 3 or Warzone and navigate to the in-game store tab. Here, there will be a bundle marked as a free gift. Claim your free gift and you will be granted all the anniversary cosmetics. If you don’t see the bundle in the store, make sure you check for any game updates and restart your game.

The Well Traveled MCW blueprint is already covered in vibrant stickers which capture the best moments of the battle royale’s history. It almost appears as if it’s a postcard, which is fitting considering the journey Warzone has been on. The fact that the MCW was chosen to feature in the bundle is interesting as the gun received yet another nerf with the launch of Season 3. As for the individual stickers, these can be placed on your favorite weapons by customizing your loadouts.

Now you know how to claim Warzone fourth anniversary rewards, you’re ready to kick off Season 3 in style.