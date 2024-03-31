Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Squad Rage Field Upgrade?

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is just around the corner. A huge content drop is on the way and in Warzone in particular, Rebirth Island is set to make its return, as well as new Public Events, loadout options, and contracts. Speaking of loadout options, a fresh Field Upgrade is preparing to join the loot pool known as Squad Rage and here is what it does in Warzone.

Squad Rage is expected to be a powerful addition to any arsenal. As the name suggests, its abilities stretch beyond the player that takes a huff of the mask.

Warzone Squad Rage Field Upgrade explained

Essentially, Squad Rage is a buffed version of Battle Rage. By using Squad Rage, surrounding gas will be vaporized and both you and any teammate standing within that radius will experience this effect. That’s not all, as you will also be able to resist the effects of enemy Tacticals, gain infinite Tactical Sprint, increased health and regeneration for the duration of the Rage. Again, these benefits can be experienced by other squad members within the radius.

Although Squad Range can provide game changing benefits to your team, it must be used tactically. Once activated, Squad Rage won’t last for a prolonged period of time. To gain the maximum advantage from this Field Upgrade, make sure you’re in a position where all members of your crew can get close and reap the rewards.

The Squad Rage Field Upgrade can be obtained through looting or using cash to purchase it at Buy Stations. The ability will be available with the launch of Season 3 which is scheduled to roll out on April 3.