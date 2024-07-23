Dragon Age: The Veilguard Reveals Primary Voice Cast

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has announced its primary voice cast, with Bioware confirming some returning actors. While much of the cast has now been revealed, the studio promises that many are being kept secret to avoid story spoilers.

The primary voice cast for Dragon Age: The Veilguard is as follows:

Rook: Alex Jordan (Cyberpunk 2077), Bryony Corrigan (Baldur’s Gate 3, Good Omens), Erika Ishii (Apex Legends, Destiny 2), and Jeff Berg (Battlefield 1, NCIS)

Harding: Ali Hillis (Mass Effect 3, Naruto)

Davrin: Ike Amadi (Mass Effect 3, Halo 5: Guardians, Insomniac’s Spider-Man)

Bellara: Jee Young Han (Perry Mason, Unprisoned)

Neve: Jessica Clark (True Blood, Pocket Listing)

Taash: Jin Maley (Star Trek: Picard, Silicon Valley)

Emmrich: Nick Boraine (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Black Sails)

Manfred: Matthew Mercer (Critical Role, Fallout 4)

Lucanis: Zach Mendez (Horizon Forbidden West, Married Alive)

Solas: Gareth David-Lloyd

Varric: Brian Bloom

“Featuring the most comprehensive character creator in Dragon Age yet, your character, nicknamed Rook, debuts with four different voiceovers to make this story truly your own,” reads a blog post from BioWare.

“Rook is Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s leader in the making who has to bring the Veilguard together to take down the threats on Thedas. Immerse yourself even further by picking your voice, with two options from US/North American personalities and two from the United Kingdom/EU.”

Bioware recently announced the official timeline for the series. Dragon Age: The Veilguard will take place ten years after Dragon Age: Inquisition and 22 years after the Battle of Ostagar, or the start of Dragon Age: Origins. The Inquisitor from the previous title will return in the upcoming game, with players able to customize their appearance.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released on PC and Xbox Series X/S this fall. No exact release date has been confirmed.

