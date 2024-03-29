Call of Duty: Warzone – Rebirth Resurgence Loaded Mode Explained

Activision has shared details on what we can expect to see from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3. There’s plenty of content to look forward to, including the highly anticipated return of Rebirth Island, a plethora of new public events, weapons, cosmetics, and more. One of the most exciting upcoming game modes goes by the name of Rebirth Resurgence Loaded and here are all the details.

As the name suggests, Rebirth Resurgence Loaded is a mode exclusive to Rebirth Island. Its focus is on slaying out the opposition and securing that all-important Warzone victory. Whether you’re an aggressive player or prefer to be tactical, this mode is suited to all playstyles.

How to play Rebirth Resurgence Loaded in Warzone

In Rebirth Resurgence Loaded, there’s no need for ground loot. Rather than looting up at the beginning of a match, everyone will land in with their loadout, including custom perks and equipment. If you get eliminated during a match, you redeploy using the same Resurgence rules that fans have become used to, but with the option of changing to another loadout.

Just because you don’t need to loot in the traditional way, doesn’t mean that loot caches are absent. In fact, a higher ratio of legendary and reusable loot boxes will spawn. If you’re running low on ammo or any equipment, you can open these loot boxes to resupply.

Although Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 begins on April 3, the Rebirth Resurgence Loaded mode won’t make its debut until the mid-season update. The specific date for this content drop is yet to be confirmed. In the mean time, you practice playing regular Rebirth Island modes and level up the weapons that take center stage in Season 3.