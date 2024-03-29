Life Is Strange Dev Don’t Nod Has Seven Games in Development

According to a new press release, Don’t Nod, the developer and publisher behind popular narrative-heavy games like Life is Strange and Tell Me Why, has a whopping seven games in development.

The company is said to be making changes to its internal organization structure, forming distinct teams based on three main branches of expertise: Narrative Adventure, RPG, and Action Adventure. Although these branches will still be connected, Don’t Nod hopes that the switch-up will make development more streamlined for its library of upcoming titles.

“[The new structure will provide Don’t Nod the agility to better compete in a rapidly evolving industry by responding efficiently to market trends and player preference, and to ultimately continue to deliver high-quality and innovative games that players will enjoy,” the statement reads.

Don’t Nod released its newest game, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden in February. The action role-playing game has seen generally positive reviews from critics, with many praising its dark atmosphere, thoughtful writing, and world-building.

Five of the seven upcoming titles from the developer are being made in-house. Lost Records: Bloom and Rage and Koira have already released trailers, while another unnamed project is underway at Tiny Bull Studios. While it’s unclear what the other four titles could be, many are pointing toward a Vampyr sequel or another entry in the Life is Strange universe.

“Sustainability, innovation, and creativity are the pillars of Don’t Nod’s strategy. Our commitment to fostering creativity and pushing the boundaries of storytelling and gameplay has led us to structure our organization, paving the way to deepening our specialized expertise in each genre,” said the company’s CEO Oskar Guilbert.

“With a focus on strategic business growth, Don’t Nod seeks to solidify its position as a market leader by capitalizing on the popularity of RPGs, Narrative Adventures, and Action Adventures.”