Don’t Nod Entertainment Teases Their Next Game

Don’t Nod Entertainment, formerly known as Dontnod Entertainment, has teased its next game. If you don’t recall this studio by its name alone, you likely are aware of its previous works. In the past, this studio has delivered Life is Strange, Vampyr, and Twin Mirror. They have a knack for narrative-driven adventure games, and now we know what the studio is bringing out next. But don’t expect anything too revealing quite yet. Instead, we’re just given one small image of what will be tied to their next game.

Don’t Nod Entertainment recently opened up a new studio within Montreal. It’s apparently the studio that this next game is coming from. Unfortunately, the image doesn’t show much of what exactly we can expect. Although, it does look to be taking place in perhaps the 1980s to 1990s. The image alone showcases an old retro cartridge console in what looks to be a basement. With the old CRT television and a collection of VHS tapes, it might look like something most of us might have experienced back in the day. Regardless, the development team over at Don’t Nod Entertainment is known for turning out some incredible adventure games.

While we can get a glimpse of whatever it is that this studio is brewing up, the development team itself is hopeful of adding more employees to its ranks. Alongside the image teasing their next game, the development team is looking for more talented individuals to join their team. The tweet includes a link to where potential talents can apply for a job opening.

A brief look into their careers page shows that the studio is looking for several individuals to join in. From game design and sound design to art, there are spots available in a wide variety of areas. Best of all, these employees can work remotely, so you don’t have to relocate to the studio headquarters to help out with their next big project release. Again, we’re left waiting to see what this game entails, so hopefully, we’ll hear more about this next adventure game sooner rather than later.