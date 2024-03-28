MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the HRM-9 Rook Blueprint

It’s time to take on the final set of MW3 and Warzone weekly challenges for Season 2. If you’ve completed all of the previous week’s challenges and you finish the Week 8 questline, you will unlock the Rotten Inferno animated camo. Another reward is up for grabs that’s tied behind Week 8 and it’s a stylish “Rook” HRM-9 submachine gun blueprint which you can add to your MW3 and Warzone loadout.

As always, weekly challenges roll out in all modes, meaning you can obtain the reward by completing five challenges in MW3, Zombies, or Warzone. All the Week 8 challenges are listed, below.

More Call of Duty guides

MW3 and Warzone – All Vortex: Decay’s Realm Rewards | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Outlaw-277 Kit | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the SOA Subverter Battle Rifle | MW3 and Warzone: All Season 2 Reloaded Weapon Buffs and Nerfs | Call of Duty: Warzone – Portable Decontamination Station Field Upgrade Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – Bunker Buster Killstreak Explained | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Glassless Optic | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Limb Ripper | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Zombies Power-Ups in Season 2 | Call of Duty: Warzone – Rogue Signal Public Event Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Urzikstan Nuke Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – How to get a Nuke and Complete the Champion’s Quest in Urzikstan | Call of Duty: Warzone – Night Vision Gulag Public Event Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone- How to Level Up Weapons Fast |

How to unlock the HRM-9 Rook Blueprint in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

Get 3 Operator Longshot Kills with the JAK Glassless Optic Equipped to a Recommended Weapon

Get 3 Operator Longshot Kills with the Tyrant 762 Kit Equipped to the Longbow

Get 3 Operator Double Kills with the JAK Maglift Mod Equipped to the Haymaker

Get 3 Operator First Blood or Kingslayer Kills with a Recommended Handgun

Get 5 Operator Kills while Sliding or in Mid-air with a Recommended Weapon

Get 3 Operator Melee Double Kills

Get 7 Operator Tac Stance Kills with the Backsaw Conversion Kit Equipped to the Holger 556

Zombies

Get 300 Toxic Damage Kills with a Recommended Weapon

Get 250 Critical Kills with the Longbow

Get 250 Fire Damage Kills with the Haymaker

Get 5 Rapid Kills 15 times with a Recommended Handgun

Get 350 Kills while moving with a Recommended Submachine Gun

Get 50 Kills without dying 10 times with a Recommended Weapon

Get 500 Kills with a Pack-A-Punched Holger 556

How to unlock the HRM-9 Rook Blueprint in Warzone

Battle Royale

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 5 times or complete a Covert Exfil

In Warzone, complete 15 Contracts

In Warzone, get 40 Operator Kills or Kill Assists with a Recommended Weapon

The weekly challenges will reset with the launch of MW3 and Warzone Season 3 on April 3, so you don’t have long to earn the HRM-9 Rook Blueprint.