Call of Duty: Warzone – How to Level Up Weapons Fast

Levelling up your weapons doesn't have to be a headache in battle royale modes.

Call of Duty: Warzone Urzikstan has arrived with a fresh set of weapons to add to your arsenal. Before you can start creating your loadouts in Warzone, you’ll need to level up your primary and secondary weapons.

Levelling up weapons is required in order to unlock various attachments and progress through the camo grind. If you don’t have MW3 multiplayer, levelling up weapons in Warzone may appear as if it is a difficult task, but it doesn’t have to be.

The fastest method to level up weapons in Warzone

The quickest way to level up weapons in Warzone is by hopping into Plunder with the weapon you want to level up equipped to your loadout. When the match starts and you’re in the plane, open up your map and search for a Most Wanted contract. This particular contract has a crown as its icon and it’ll mark your position on the map for your opponents to see.

Once you’ve landed on the Most Wanted contract and activated it, it’s time to get looting. Opening loot crates, duffel bags, and even medical boxes reduce the Most Wanted contract timer by ten seconds each time you loot a box. Ultimately, this will see you complete the contract faster and earn cash and a huge XP reward towards levelling up your gun.

When the contract timer hits zero, navigate to any buy station and purchase as many armor plates as you can. This will grant you even more XP and see you make significant progress through the various weapon levels.

Plunder also has respawn enabled, so you can simply repeat the process all over again and you’ll be well on your way to working through the various weapons and classes in Warzone. Unlike previous years, all Warzone modes will be active at all times, so you can level up your guns without the mode disappearing in a weekly playlist update.