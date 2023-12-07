MW3 and Warzone: All New Aftermarket Parts | Season 1

More ways to customize your loadouts.

MW3 and Warzone Season 1 has rolled out versatile aftermarket parts that are available to put on your weapons.

Aftermarket parts are new to the Call of Duty franchise. You unlock them by completing daily challenges and by winning matches.

Every new aftermarket part in MW3 and Warzone Season 1

Here are all the new aftermarket parts that have arrived with the Season 1 content update, along with their function.

JAK Purifier

Compatability: MCW, MTZ-556, Holger 556, DG-56, SVA 545, RAM-7, MTZ-762, BAS-B, Sidewinder, Riveter

Equip an underbarrel flamethrower. What more needs to be said? Burn it all down. The JAK Purifier AMP is compatible with several weapons, including multiple Assault Rifles, Battle Rifles, and the Riveter Shotgun.

JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kit

Compatability: AMR9

Available for the AMR9 SMG, this kit creates two stacked barrels that fire simultaneously. This offers twice as much down-range damage at the cost of some accuracy.

JAK Thunder LMG Kit

Compatability: Sidewinder (BR)

Dominate lanes and hold objectives with this LMG conversion kit for the Sidewinder Battle Rifle that brings a large capacity magazine and ramps in fire rate the longer you hold down the trigger.

JAK BRB

Compatability: Many Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns, Battle Rifles, Marksman Rifles, and Sniper Rifles.

Go loud. This compensator borders on excessive, offering a phenomenal reduction to recoil while significantly increasing muzzle report, resulting in an extended red dot on enemy radars.

JAK Bullseye

Compatability: [[REDACTED]]

Very low-profile dot Optic. Limited interference from framework offers an exceptionally clear sight picture.

JAK Glassless Optic

Compatability: [[REDACTED]]

This small, glassless reflex Optic offers a crisp and clear sight picture for snappy target acquisition.

JAK Signal Burst

Compatability: Holger 556 (AR)

A conversion kit designed for accuracy and controllability with four-round bursts.

JAK Beholder Rifle Kit

Compatability: TYR (Handgun)

A long and heavy barrel that offers the best increase to range. Improves recoil control and damage range, converting this Handgun into a single-shot Rifle.

JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion

Compatability: Rival-9 (SMG)

Rival Assault Rifles with this three-round burst conversion kit that excels at midrange combat.

It’s expected that more aftermarket parts will be added to the game in future seasons. Stay tuned for the latest updates!