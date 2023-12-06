Call of Duty: Warzone – Every New Perk in Season 1

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1 has arrived. The Warzone community has patiently waited for the highly anticipated update to drop the brand new Urzikstan map. First revealed at Call of Duty NEXT, this fresh Warzone experience features new points of interest to explore, movement changes, and an original gulag arena. Loadouts as we know and love are back for Warzone Season 1, but there’s a new pool of perks to get accustomed to.

Perks are an important part of any Warzone loadout. With the launch of the new era of the battle royale, there are more perks to choose from than ever, allowing you to cook up some powerful combinations. Similar to the previous iteration, your perks won’t be activated until you grab your loadout from a drop, but there’s a twist. There are five default perks that’ll be equipped to every player which make moving around the map faster and more fluid.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Full Achievement and Trophy List | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – How Does the New Gear System Work? | All Perks Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Tac Stance Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Aftermarket Parts Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – How to Unlock All Launch Operators | Full Starting Roster List | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Cutthroat Game Mode Explained

Call of Duty: Warzone new Season 1 perks

The following perks will be active at all times:

Tac Pads: Improves slide distance and allows for ADS while sliding. Stance transition speeds will also receive a boost.

Improves slide distance and allows for ADS while sliding. Stance transition speeds will also receive a boost. Commando Gloves: Allows you to reload while running

Allows you to reload while running Quick-Grip Gloves: Faster weapon swap speed

Faster weapon swap speed Climbing Boots: Greater climbing and mantling speeds

Greater climbing and mantling speeds Overkill: Allows you to use two primary weapons

These are the new custom perks that you can add to your loadouts:

Irradiated: Faster movement speed and take less damage while in the gas

Faster movement speed and take less damage while in the gas Tempered: Refill armor with just two plates

Refill armor with just two plates Combat Scout: Hitting an enemy temporarily pings them for you and your squad. The further away the enemy is, the longer the ping will last

Hitting an enemy temporarily pings them for you and your squad. The further away the enemy is, the longer the ping will last Resolute: Movement speed boost when taking damage

Movement speed boost when taking damage Shrouded: Drops a smoke grenade when downed

Drops a smoke grenade when downed Mountaineer: Reduction to fall damage

Reduction to fall damage Primed: Accuracy and time to aim down sight is improved while jumping

Accuracy and time to aim down sight is improved while jumping Stalker: Increased strafe and aim down sight movement speed

Increased strafe and aim down sight movement speed Escapist: Increased movement speed when downed, prone, and crouched

Increased movement speed when downed, prone, and crouched Faculty: Delays to triggered explosives while sprinting, less combat noise, and alerts you to nearby enemy equipment

As we progress through Urzikstan, it’s likely that the developers will introduce even more perks as part of various seasonal content drops. Be sure to stay tuned for the latest updates!