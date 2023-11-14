Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – How to Unlock All Launch Operators | Full Starting Operator Roster List

The Operator system has become a staple of the last half-decade of Call of Duty. Ever since its debut in 2019’s Modern Warfare reboot, players have had the chance to select their avatar from a list of iconic campaign characters and whole new ones as well. With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, this system returns with a whole new roster of Operators for players to unlock and play. While more Operators will be added in the future, players have the chance to unlock a decent amount of characters at the game’s launch. This guide will explain how to unlock all of the Operators that are available at the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

How to Unlock All Launch Operators In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

There are a total of 23 new Operators at the launch of Modern Warfare 3. PlayStation players who preordered the digital version of the game also get the exclusive Lockpick Operator, bringing the total to 24. These include 13 Operators available on the SpecGru side. 10 of these Operators have challenges to unlock them while 2 of them come from purchasing a Vault Edition of the game and the other one is the aforementioned Lockpick Operator. These challenges a spread across every mode of Modern Warfare 3 with certain Operators having challenges tasking players to player Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies. You can find all of these challenges listed in the “Challenges” section under the “Operators” tab.

SpecGru Operators

Below is the full list of launch SpecGru Operators and how to unlock them in Modern Warfare 3:

Ghost – Included in the Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition

– Included in the Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition Price – Included in the Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition

– Included in the Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition Blueprint – Default Operator. Available right away

– Default Operator. Available right away Rocket – Default Operator. Available right away

– Default Operator. Available right away Byline – G 3 operator hipfire kills with SMGs in a single Multiplayer match

– G 3 operator hipfire kills with SMGs in a single Multiplayer match Lockpick – PlayStation exclusive preorder Operator

– PlayStation exclusive preorder Operator Scorch -Complete 3 Contracts in a single Zombies match

-Complete 3 Contracts in a single Zombies match Ripper – Get 100 kills in a single Zombies match

– Get 100 kills in a single Zombies match Pathfinder – Finish the “Crash Site” Campaign mission

– Finish the “Crash Site” Campaign mission Riptide – 1 kill with a Cruise Missile in a Multiplayer match

– 1 kill with a Cruise Missile in a Multiplayer match BBQ – Kill 3 Operators affected by your Tactical equipment in a single Multiplayer match

– Kill 3 Operators affected by your Tactical equipment in a single Multiplayer match Jet – Unlocked by getting 5 operator kills with snipers in a single Multiplayer match

– Unlocked by getting 5 operator kills with snipers in a single Multiplayer match Jabber – Finish the “Danger Close” Campaign mission

As for the KorTac faction, there are a total of 11 Operators to unlock. Just like the SpecGru, 2 of these characters are part of the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 3 while the other 9 have challenges that must be completed to unlock them. There are challenges that pertain to both Campaign and Multiplayer but there are no Operators on the KorTac side that requires you to play Zombies.

KorTac Operators

Below is the full list of launch KorTac Operators and how to unlock them in Modern Warfare 3:

Warden – Included in the Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition

– Included in the Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition Makarov – Included in the Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition

– Included in the Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition Blaze – Default Operator. Available right away

– Default Operator. Available right away Thirst – Default Operator. Available right away

– Default Operator. Available right away Alpine – Get 3 Operator kills while crouching in a single Multiplayer match

– Get 3 Operator kills while crouching in a single Multiplayer match Enigma – Get 3 Operator kills while aiming down sights in a single Multiplayer match

– Get 3 Operator kills while aiming down sights in a single Multiplayer match Bantam – Perform 1 Finishing Move in a Multiplayer match

– Perform 1 Finishing Move in a Multiplayer match Doc – Finish the “Highrise” Campaign mission

– Finish the “Highrise” Campaign mission Raptor – Get 5 Operator kills with Frag Grenades in a single Multiplayer match

– Get 5 Operator kills with Frag Grenades in a single Multiplayer match Corso – Finish the “Reactor” Campaign mission

– Finish the “Reactor” Campaign mission Swagger – Get 10 Operator kills with LMGs in a single Multiplayer match

Along with all of this, the Carry Forward system of Modern Warfare 3 allows players to use any and all of the Operators they unlocked or purchased in last year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in new entry. Check out Gameranx’s list of all of the launch Operators of Modern Warfare 2 here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.