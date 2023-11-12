Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Aftermarket Parts Explained

Weapon builds have played an integral role in how they play a match of Call of Duty multiplayer. 2019’s reboot of Modern Warfare made large changes to how players build their classes with the Gunsmith system. This feature quickly became a series cornerstone, expanding the number of attachments and the combinations that players can put together. In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, this system has evolved with the inclusion of attachments known as Aftermarket Parts. These all-new conversion kits provide all new twists on familiar weapons, changing how they are used and how they perform. This guide will provide players with a full explanation of what the Aftermarket Parts are in Call of Duty: Moder Warfare 3.

Aftermarket Parts Explained In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

The Aftermarket Parts are unique attachments that certain weapons have access to. If a weapon has one of these parts, players will find it in the bottom right of a weapon’s Gunsmith screen. These Aftermarket Parts are weapon conversions that completely change how a weapon functions. These attachments all have their own unique effects and take up one attachment slot, marked with the letter “A.” There are a few ways that you can unlock these Aftermarket Parts. Reaching the max level with a weapon and then completing a challenge is the most common way. Players will unlock others in the Armory Unlock system, and some are rewards for completing Weekly Challenges. If a player misses the Weekly Challenge, they will still be able to unlock it through an Armory Unlock Challenge.

To further explain how these Aftermarket Parts work, we will look at the Renetti’s Jak Ferocity Carbine Conversion Kit This weapon turns the 3-round burst pistol into a full auto weapon with a grip and larger frame, essentially turning it into a mini-SMG. Players unlock this weapon by getting the weapon to max level and then getting 30 kills with the Renetti with 5 attachments.

This is just one example of how an Aftermarket Parts. Others add additional attachments like the Cor-45’s XRK-IP-V2 Kit allowing you to add different optic types and even an Underbarrel attachment to the pistol. More Aftermarket Parts are set to be added over the game’s lifetime. This means that weapons that you think you have mastered will gain all-new ways to play.

