Darkest Dungeon 2 Comes to PS4 & PS5 on July 15

The roguelike was released on PC in May 2023.

Following its early access release for PC in October 2021 and its full release in May 2023, the Red Hook Studios game Darkest Dungeon 2 is officially coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on July 15.

The Binding Blade DLC, which adds two new heroes, a special questline, and additional enemies, will also be available as part of the Oblivion Bundle, and purchasing the bundle will result in a discount.

According to an official PlayStation blog post by Michaela Pontellini, the Communications Director at Red Hook Studios, the release will make full use of the DualSense controller features.

“In Darkest Dungeon 2, we translated the beloved art style of the first game into 3D, complete with full character animations. We also carried forth the series’ signature turn-based combat system, but we rebuilt it from the ground up to be even more strategic and a true treat for the eyes and ears,” the post reads. “But whereas the first game was pure dungeon crawler, the sequel is a roguelike road trip of the damned!”

The first game, Darkest Dungeon, was released in 2016 to critical acclaim. It is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

“Each expedition, you will first form a party of four flawed heroes and equip your stagecoach,” the post continues. “Then you will set off on an arduous journey across a decaying landscape filled with remnants of crumbling civilizations. Your mission: to overcome one of your past failures, embodied by a monstrous boss lurking atop the far-off snow-capped mountain.”

Darkest Dungeon 2 is available for preorder now and will be released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on July 15, 2024.