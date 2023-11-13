Top Upcoming Fighting Games of 2024

When it comes to fighting games, you know the good ones from the bad ones pretty easily. So, if you’re looking for fighting titles to try out in 2024, this list will help you out.

#9 Varvarion

We’re going to start this list with two different styles of sword fighting games. The first one is Varvarion, and you’ll see very quickly why this one is so much different than the other.

Mainly, this title is all about recreating the over-the-top anime fights that you see on television and in films. They want you to be as grandiose in your attacks and dodges and feel the “anime power” going through you as you take on your opponent.

Plus, as you would expect, the character models embody what it means to be an anime character, so feel free to try them out for power or “aesthetic” reasons…

#8 Die by the Blade

When it comes to swords, every single one of them is a deadly weapon when used properly. The question in Die by the Blade is whether you’ll be able to use them well before your opponent does so with their blades.

The title is all about 1v1 combat and using skill and tactics to deal the finishing blow. You won’t be wacky away at your foe, as a single strike could end the match. You’ll need to block, parry, strike, and land the killing blow without sacrificing your position.

Do you think you can beat the many sword masters you’ll come across? Or will you be cut down?

#7 Trajes Fatais: Suits of Fate

What happens when a costume party gets WAY too real for the people involved? Well, you’ll find out because you’ll have to fight them off!

In Trajes Fatais: Suits of Fate, a costume party for the birthday girl gets taken up a notch when a certain entity traps everyone within a barrier and makes it so the costumes they wear imbue them with power. Now, the birthday girl and her bodyguard must survive the night and fight off everyone in their new forms!

With multiple modes to have fun in, you will want to dress up for the occasion. Get it?

#6 Orbitals

There are many ways to make fighting titles unique, and that includes rewriting what you expect to find in the gameplay.

For example, Orbitals will put you on a battlefield that’s full of dangers, and you have to shoot and blast your way out of it. The fun part is being able to take on these threats via gravity boots that’ll help you manipulate your gravity and thus help you move around with ease while also setting up other attacks.

But remember! The other players can do that, too! So, you’ll need to use your arsenal and skills well to come out on top!

#5 Rivals 2

When you get a sequel title, you know you’ve done something right. Rivals 2 will attempt to build upon the great gameplay system that the first game had while also adding new characters and styles to their “platform fighter” for gamers to enjoy.

For those who missed the first game, the title focuses on fighters who live in a world where elements can be controlled and used to bolster attacks. With a wide variety of characters and styles to choose from, plus the arenas themselves, you’ll have many options to use as you fight.

So pick your character, learn your element, and beat down any that stand in your way!

#4 Blazing Worldstars

While it’s true that many games are trying to “innovate” and attempt to “take things to the next level, Blazing Worldstars tries to take things back to the “golden age” of fighting titles.

In this case, they’re trying to bring things back to where things were in the 90s when Capcom and SNK dominated the 2D fighting game market with their titles. To that end, this game brings in many of the best traits of those fighters so you can have a deep combat system that is easy to use but difficult to master.

Plus, the game even looks old-school with its graphics.

#3 Final Fury

One of the things that fighting games, in general, don’t do is “give you the perspective” of the one being in the fight. Then, when they do, it still doesn’t “feel real.”

However, with Final Fury, things will change. The game is a VR title set in a sci-fi world where a massive tournament is being held. You’ll pick one of the fighters and then go into the ring and attempt to win it all.

As a VR title, you’ll need to use your movements to control their bodies and attacks. Each character plays differently, so figure out which works for you and dominate the field!

#2 Project L

Traditionally, we would put the “project” titles near the bottom of the list since we wouldn’t know if they’re coming out soon or if they had to have “further development” before getting more info. But with Project L, it’s a little different as it’s a title tied to League of Legends, and tests have been going on for a while.

The game will be a unique 2-v-2 fighting game where you and another player must control your individual characters and work together as a true unit to come out on top. While only a few of the “Legends” have been unveiled, you can bet that more are on the way.

#1 Tekken 8

There are many reasons we put Tekken 8 at the top of this list, and one of them is that it’ll be the first big fighting game of 2024 to come out.

Plus, Bandai Namco put everything they had into the previous entry, and it not only rocketed up the sales but was considered one of the best fighting games of the generation. So, with that “layout” to build up from, you can bet the 8th entry will be just as good, if not better.

Another key element is that Bandai Namco put TONS of effort into using the PS5 hardware to make their game shine. So this will be the best-looking game in the series by a country mile.