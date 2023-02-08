11 Best XSX|S Fighting Games of All Time

Who doesn’t like fighting games? If you’re one of those people, “GIT GUD!!!” If you’re someone who does enjoy them, and have an Xbox Series X/S, then check out this list.

#11 WWE 2K22

Let’s start with a fighting game that technically isn’t a fighting game. WWE 2K22 was born as a “redesign” of the wrestling series. Past versions weren’t “up to snuff” and many wondered if the titles could improve.

WWE 2K22 showed that this could be the case, and there’s room to grow if there’s another version. The title takes things back to basics while also innovating the gameplay system to ensure that fans old and new can play. You’ll have career modes, get to be the general manager, and, of course, play as your favorite WWE superstars! So what are you waiting for? Get in the ring and go!

#10 Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

For whatever reason, anime franchises love to get themselves turned into fighting games. The most likely reason is that it gives the game developers an easy path to recreate their famous moves by mapping them to buttons and combos.

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 is an excellent example of this. The game allows you to control Naruto, Sasuke, and numerous other ninjas throughout the series’ history to relive your favorite fights from the saga. Or you can create matchups that haven’t been seen before!

The visuals are stunning, and the combat system was revamped to allow for easy use. Believe it!

#9 Brawlhalla

What happens when you take the greatest warriors from real and fictional history and put them into a fun and fast fighting free-for-all? You get Brawlhalla.

The game takes inspiration from other titles and delivers a mash-up experience that spans history in many ways. Whether you play in 1v1, 2v2, or free-for-all modes, you’ll have an awesome roster of characters.

That includes representatives from Street Fighter, Avatar The Last Airbender, Assassin’s Creed, Ben 10, and more! Plus, there are fun modes to do that can test your skills in different ways.

So why not try out the game? You might be surprised by how fun it is.

#8 The King of Fighters XV

The King of Fighters XV is the culmination of many things the franchise has gone through over the years. For example, there are 39 playable characters in the title. Each with history within the series. You’ll work through them and see which fighter best suits your style so you can battle other players!

Or, you can choose to go to the campaign. The series’ story reaches its climax within this title, so you won’t want to miss it if you’ve been a fan for a long time.

Test yourself in various modes against rivals and random strangers online to see who really is the king!

#7 For Honor

Here’s another title that isn’t your traditional style of fighting game. But make no mistake. There’s plenty of fighting in For Honor.

The title from Ubisoft allows you to choose from one of three factions. You can be knights, you can be samurai, or you can be Vikings. Once you pick your faction, you’ll choose a class of warrior within those sects and then go to war!

Against who? The two factions you didn’t pick! You’ll fight them in various modes to claim victory in different ways. The game is always growing and shifting, so fight every battle like it’s your last!

#6 SoulCalibur VI

Does the fire of your soul still burn? If so, you likely have already gotten SoulCalibur VI and enjoyed it for some time.

The title is a soft reboot of the series while not forsaking what came before. For example, the game is set during the original title’s timeline. That means you’ll see younger versions of classic characters. However, you’ll also experience the events through a different perspective as a new character comes along that could change things.

Like many other titles on this list, the game brings in other fighters from other franchises to have fun with. In this case, you can be Geralt of Rivia and 2B from Nier Automata!

#5 Multiversus

Here’s a game that many weren’t sure what to make of at first. But when Multiversus came out, it surprised many with its deep 2v2-focused gameplay and the menagerie of characters that you could play as.

The roster here is tied to Warner Bros Discovery. That means you’ll get to play Bugs Bunny, Batman, Shaggy, Arya Stark, and so many more.

The game revels in the insanity that it offers and brings you all sorts of unique modes and stages to play on to your heart’s content. Plus, you can get the game for free! So you really have no reason not to give it a chance.

#4 Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

The early days of gaming saw many genres competing against one another for supremacy. One of those early franchises that faded away for a time was Killer Instinct. It was a solid fighting game, but it played a bit too much with tropes.

However, things changed when the Xbox One came around, and the series got a dramatic overhaul. Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition is the version of the title you’ll want to get. You’ll have access to the entire roster and have fun beating one another up.

The characters and feel of the game have been completely rejuvenated, and they even got some killer soundtracks to go along with it!

#3 Dragon Ball FighterZ

Our final “anime fighter” on the list is none other than Dragon Ball FighterZ. That shouldn’t surprise too many of you as the title is considered the greatest video game in the series history. That’s not something you say lightly, considering certain titles from the past.

Regardless, you’ll choose three characters from the anime’s vast history and have fun with them in 3v3 combat against rival players. You can also do an original storyline that expands the Android Arc and even the Buu arc!

DLC for the title expands the roster even more, so you’ll have plenty of fan-favorite heroes and villains to choose from.

#2 Tekken 7

The Tekken franchise was always “out there,” but the impact it made never felt as grand as the other fighting game franchises. But with Tekken 7, things finally turned around mainly because the team behind the title put everything they had into making it the most accessible, customizable, and fun fighting game they’ve ever made.

The war between Heihachi Mishima, his son Kazuya, and grandson Jin finally comes to a head. One of them must fall by the end of the game, and one of them will.

Jump into the brutal combat and see if you’re tough enough to survive what comes!

#1 Mortal Kombat 11

In truth, we could’ve put any of the top four games in this top slot. But if we’re thinking about the fighting games that helped “set a standard” in recent times, that would be Mortal Kombat 11.

The game picks up where it left off with the previous title and storms forth with a bold storyline that embraces the series’ wacky history and characters. You’ll fight as some of your favorite characters and see what several new entries have to offer.

Plus, if you get the complete editions of the game, you’ll get an array of DLC characters and the “Aftermath” story expansion! Ready? FIGHT!