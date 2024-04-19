Alone In The Dark (2024): All Puzzle Solutions | Chapter 2 Derceto & Graveyard Guide

Where to find Medicine Bottles and Broken Plates in Chapter 2.

Chapter 2 continues in Alone In The Dark (2024) as we complete even more difficult puzzles in Derceto, then move on to the Graveyard level. The second half of Chapter 2 is even more complicated — with a Medicine Bottle puzzle that’ll force you to search the entire manor for key items. If you’re confused and need help with straightforward instructions, we’ve got all the solutions you need.

And don’t miss out on our Alone In The Dark (2024) endings guide to learn how to get all three additional secret endings.

Puzzle #6: Cassandra’s Room Puzzle [Broken Plate]

After completing the Bayou / Swamp level, you’ll appear in the Small Parlor. Search the bag to collect the [Palette Knife]. You’ll also get the [Sitting Room Key]. Use the [Palette Knife] to unlock the Drawing Room — collect the [Cellar Key].

Next, go upstairs in the Servant’s Stairs area and use the [ Palette Knife ] to unlock the door at the top of the stairs. This leads to the Mezzanine. Go downstairs to the Grand Parlor. Collect the [ Medicine Box Key ] on the ruined piano.

Return to Lottie's Room and unlock the box to get [Dr. Jenkin's Lozenges].

Go to the Gallery and unlock the Sitting Room door with the [Sitting Room Key]. Enter Cassandra’s Room to discover a puzzle. To solve this puzzle, we need to get two Medicine Bottles.

Bottle #1 [Margrave Liniment] : On the writing desk in the center of Cassandra’s Room.

Bottle #2 [Dr. Jenkin's Lozenges]: Found in the locked box in Lottie's Room. The key is in the Grand Parlor.

Use the Medicine Tray and place both bottles. Next, move the bottles to create a single line of rot. Place the bottles in this order.

Green – Orange Brown – Yellow Brown – Black .

Turn the bottles so the rot is facing forward.

Place the bottles correctly to reveal the numbers [2 – 5 – 7].

Open Perosi’s Journal and find the matching symbols. The symbols are [Pisces – Gemini – Leo]

The symbols look like [H – II – O with a tail].

Input the symbols on the small lock to acquire the [Broken Plate].

Puzzle #7: Boiler Room Puzzle [Broken Plate]

Go to the [Wine Cellar] and use the [Cellar Key] to unlock the gate.

Near the sparking water, collect the [Switch] from the shelves.

Opposite the water, use the [Switch] on the Circuit Box to disable the electricity.

Collect the [Valve Handle]. Return to the Boiler Room to disable the steam.

Enter the back room and interact with the body of Jeremy — after he disappears, collect the [Broken Plate].

Puzzle #8: Boiler Talisman Puzzle

Place the two [Broken Plates] on the boiler disc. There are 16 slots we need to move and adjust to create an image of a farm.

Slot #6 to Slot #7.

Slot #6 to Slot #10.

Slot #6 to Slot #11.

Slot #6 turn to match. This should complete the center.

Slot #2 to Slot #15.

Slot #3 to Slot #12.

Slot #8 to Slot #9.

Place these exactly to complete the puzzle.

Look at the boiler dials. The three numbers are [9-7-5] from largest to smallest. Input the talisman coordinates to [9] on the largest ring, [7] on the center ring and [5] on the smallest ring.

Input the numbers and leave the room to enter the graveyard level.

Graveyard Level Walkthrough

There are three discs we need to complete the level. Collect [The Blessing]. Place it on the indentation and turn the hand so it faces up.

At the tomb, go left and enter the water. Kill the two monsters here. In the graveyard ahead, sprint past and crawl through the crack. Ahead, enter the left or right catacomb to gain [The Omen]. Go back to the courtyard and defeat the enemy ambush. Climb into the crypt using the ladder.

Down below, you’ll encounter a puzzle. Place [The Blessing] at the bottom and [The Omen] at the top. Align the bronze arches so they match the lines. Ahead, a swarm of enemies will ambush you. Run away and collect the last disc called [The Sacrifice].

Exit the crypt to find the mausoleum entrance door. Place all three discs. Place [The Hand] on top, [The Sacrifice] to the left and [The Omen] to the right. Align the three arches so they’re connected. All three discs will be facing up.

Enter the door to complete the level.