Alone In The Dark (2024): How To Unlock All Endings

There are a total of five endings to unlock in Alone In The Dark (2024) and we’re going to show you how to get them all. There are five unlockable endings split between two alternate characters, and to see them all, you’ll need to play through both scenarios. The stories of Edward Carnby and Emily are pretty much the same, except for the alternate levels and areas of the mansion you’ll explore in Chapter 4. The three secret endings are especially easy to miss, as you’ll need to find collectibles and complete bonus objectives that the game really does not explain. We’ll go into detail and reveal all. Here’s your shining light to unlock the endings of Alone In The Dark.

Normal Ending (Edward Carnby)

Both Edward and Emily have a standard ending that you can’t miss by completing the main objectives of the game. Reach Chapter 5 with Edward and progress to the strange ritual that the residents are throwing in the Conservatory. You can talk to everyone here or skip straight ahead to the ending sequence.

Go to the fountain and choose to Wait For Emily to initiate the ending cutscene. In this ending, Emily will appear with a Molotov cocktail and interrupt the sacrifice. Burning the tree, the giant creature will be revealed — the goat with a thousand young springs out of the tree and kills everyone in the room violently.

Follow it by climbing onto the roof and into the wreckage of the Grand Parlor. You’ll find ammo and extra healing in the area — and the creature will attack with its tentacles. Use the debris to hide from its attacks and shoot the boiling pustules on its body. These are weak spots. Grab as much ammo as you can right away and dodge to avoid its tentacle attacks.

Once you deal enough damage to the weak spots, it will fall and spawn a large group of enemies. Use the shotgun and pistol to defeat them — and use the bottles of alcohol to burn them. Next, you’ll need to shoot the pustule-covered legs of the monster to make it topple over. While stunned it will reveal more weak spots. Repeat this to destroy the creature permanently. The later phase where it spawns more monsters is very dangerous, so save your Tommy Gun ammo for taking out the faster crawling enemies.

When the goat is defeated, Edward Carnby will escape the mansion with Emily and Jeremy. Grace will tag along too. You’ll leave the wreckage of the mansion, Emily saying that she always believed the people living there were a cult.

Unlocks the Case Closed trophy / achievement.

Normal Ending (Emily)

Emily’s normal ending is very similar to Edward’s. While the cutscene is different, the actual events basically play out exactly the same way. You’ll reach Chapter 5 with Emily, then you’ll need to wait for Carnby by interacting with the fountain in the Conservatory. This initiates the final sequence and leads to the final boss. Emily’s final boss fight plays out the same way as Edward’s.

To learn more about the final boss, check out the write-up above.

Unlocks the Safe and Sound trophy / achievement.

Secret Grace Ending (Edward Or Emily)

The secret Grace ending can be unlocked by either Edward or Emily on their playthroughs — but unlocking it requires playing through both scenarios. To unlock this ending, you much collect all three collectibles in the All The World’s A Stage set. One of these items can be found by both characters, while the other two can only be found in Emily or Edward’s unique level.

Box of Biscuits : Ch. 4 – After the WW1 Trenches area, you’ll appear in the Flooded Morgue. Restore power to the Old Archives room and you’ll find this collectible on the desks. Only Emily can get this item.

: Ch. 4 – After the WW1 Trenches area, you’ll appear in the Flooded Morgue. Restore power to the Old Archives room and you’ll find this collectible on the desks. Only Emily can get this item. Curious Napkin : Ch. 4 – During Edward’s unique level, you’ll reach a motel after fighting monsters through the French Quarter area. Find the napkin at the reception desk. Only Edward can get this collectible.

: Ch. 4 – During Edward’s unique level, you’ll reach a motel after fighting monsters through the French Quarter area. Find the napkin at the reception desk. Only Edward can get this collectible. Toy Talisman: Ch. 4 – Found on the floor of Dr. Gray’s Apartment — can be found by both characters.

After collecting all three, progress to Chapter 5. This can be done with either character. At the party in the Conservatory, you’ll find a new option for interacting with Grace. Approach her and use the marker that isn’t talking — you’ll be able to give Grace something to play with.

Do that and the ending will initiate. Instead of watching the ritual play out, Emily and Carnby leave the playhouse and meet with Grace, who they imply is their daughter. Emily and Carnby are married in this ending, and they make reference to the name of the play — Alone in the Dark. They even say the ‘play’ was missing a hedge maze and pirates, both important elements to the original Alone in the Dark series.

Unlocks the What Just Happened? trophy / achievement.

Secret Ending (Carnby)

There are two additional secret endings — one for Carnby and one for Emily. To earn Carnby’s secret ending, you need to collect three hidden collectibles. You’ll need to get the A Goat Without Horns set, which mostly can only be collected by Carnby. After finding these collectibles, you’ll need to complete more steps.

Preserved Reptile : Ch. 1 – At the start of the game, search ‘The Conqueror’ shop where you encounter Baptiste for the first time in the New Orleans level. Both characters can collect this item.

: Ch. 1 – At the start of the game, search ‘The Conqueror’ shop where you encounter Baptiste for the first time in the New Orleans level. Both characters can collect this item. Jangling Shaker : Ch. 4 – While progressing in Chapter 4, you’ll go to the Grand Parlor and meet Ruth. The Grand Parlor will look completely different in its fully restored form. Look behind the bar to collect the shaker.

: Ch. 4 – While progressing in Chapter 4, you’ll go to the Grand Parlor and meet Ruth. The Grand Parlor will look completely different in its fully restored form. Look behind the bar to collect the shaker. Profane Totem: Ch. 4 – In the bridge bayou area in Edward Carnby’s unique level, enter the optional shack path to the left. Can only be collected by Edward.

With all three collectibles, progress to Chapter 4 — stop before entering Dr. Gray’s Office on the second floor. You can do this before completing the Riverboat Level. After the riverboat, you may not be able to go back to the Conservatory.

Before entering the office, go to the Conservatory . If you have the set, the tree will whisper to you. Dialogue will appear when you approach the large tree.

. If you have the set, the tree will whisper to you. Dialogue will appear when you approach the large tree. Go behind the tree and interact to place an item. This will progress the secret objective.

After placing the item on the tree, continue into Chapter 5. At the Conservatory party, choose to wait for Emily to begin the next cutscene. During this cutscene, Emily will appear and fire her gun to stop the ritual. For a brief moment, you’ll gain control of Edward Carnby.

During the ritual cutscene, you’ll be able to move the camera after Emily appears. Look to the left of Emily and at the tree — try all the movement methods to turn left. It isn’t immediately obvious you’ll have any control.

Looking at the tree will initiate Carnby’s ending. Instead of fighting the ritual, he joins in and becomes one of the goat’s thousand young. Emily escapes, returning to her car outside but doesn’t take Jeremy with her. Instead, Ruth is in the car with her as they drive away.

Unlocks One of a Thousand Young trophy / achievement.

Secret Ending (Emily)

Similar to Carnby’s secret ending, Emily needs to find three collectibles during her scenario — you’ll need the Dying With Dignity set of three to progress her secret objective. After finding all three, you’ll need to complete some hidden steps in Dr. Gray’s Office in Chapter 4.

Sheet Music : Ch. 2 – After escaping the monster ambush in the catacombs, you’ll reach the third disc. The music is in a hole nearby, found before exiting the catacomb.

: Ch. 2 – After escaping the monster ambush in the catacombs, you’ll reach the third disc. The music is in a hole nearby, found before exiting the catacomb. War Photo : Ch.4 – Located in Ruth’s Room. Found on the end table near the bed.

: Ch.4 – Located in Ruth’s Room. Found on the end table near the bed. Toe Tag: Ch. 4 – After completing the sequence in the WW1 Trenches, Emily will appear in the Flooded Morgue. Complete this area and see the cutscene with the Dark Man. After the cutscene, go back to the morgue and check the body.

Enter Dr. Gray’s Office at the end of Chapter 4 and use the False Book to open the secret passage to the apartment. In the Apartment, enter the closet (where the Furniture Key is located) and interact with the new marker on the cabinet. Using the cabinet will give you the option to use paint thinner. Use it to destroy Jeremy’s painting.

Once the painting is destroyed, progress into the chilly Greenland level where you find the ancient ruins with the stellarium device. Defeat the creature’s second form to begin the ending cutscene for Chapter 4. At this point, be prepared to do something during the cutscene.

During the cutscene, Emily will encounter the Dark Man. When the camera faces Emily, she’s about to raise the gun to her head. You can briefly control Emily here — move the control inputs and hold right to raise her hand and show the Dark Man a symbol of allegiance.

Doing this will initiate Emily’s secret ending. Instead of fighting the Dark Man, she chooses to create a pact with him — she reappears in the underground temple in Egypt with more followers, becoming one of the cultists brainwashed by the Dark Man.

Unlocks the Radical Acceptance trophy / achievement.

And that’s all the endings in Alone In The Dark (2024). With these five endings, you might not understand the story any better, but at least you’ll have all the closure you’re going to get. Now we just need to retrace our steps and find all those collectibles we missed the first time.