Epic Games Store Announces Next Free Titles

Some colorful titles are getting some time in the spotlight.

The new free titles on the Epic Games Store have been announced. The Big Con and Town of Salem 2 will replace Ghostrunner and will be available to download from April 18 to April 25.

The Big Con is an indie adventure game developed by Mighty Yell, initially released in 2021 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, and later for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. It was nominated for numerous awards in 2022, including Best Indie Game and Best Soundtrack at the Canadian Game Awards.

“Hustle and grift your way across America in the ‘90s as a teenage con artist on a crime-filled road trip adventure,” the description reads. “Play as Ali, a curious and sarcastic high schooler who ditches band camp to go on a cross-country road trip to save her family video store.”

Town of Salem 2, released in 2023, is a sequel to the popular online game Town of Salem. Similar to party games like Werewolf and Mafia, it requires players to strategize and use their powers of deduction to gain control of a historical town.

“Step into the Town of Salem, a realm of Mystery and Deceit awaits! Join us in this thrilling online strategy game. Experience paranoia, taste triumph, and confront Murder in every move,” the description reads.

The current free game on the Epic Games Store, Ghostrunner, was released in 2020 for PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4, and was later released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Its sequel, Ghostrunner 2, was released in October 2023.