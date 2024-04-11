The Sims 4 Introduces New DLC and Its Release Date

The Sims 4 is known for receiving many different types of DLC and updates, some of them are content packs which just come with a few items. The latest content pack is about to release in just a couple days, bringing new items for Sims fans to enjoy and use for their stories and play throughs. However, there will be two new content packs, bringing new items to the game.

Quite often The Sims 4 gets new DLC and content packs, which will either add new items or new features, such as the Growing Together DLC which added a bunch of features to make taking care of kids easier, since the pack added a lot of family based features.

These new Sims 4 content packs are called The Homeage and Party Essentials Kits, and they will be releasing April 18, meaning on that day they can be purchased from the EA store or the Steam Store, unless the person plays on console.

These packs are pretty unique as the Urban Homage pack is inspired by the 90s and also the early 2000s London fashion. This content pack is also in partnership with a content creator called Danielle “Ebonix” Udogaranya, according to GameRant.

The Party Essentials Pack comes with everything that one would need to host their very own party in the Sims 4, whether that be a regular party with friends or something like a wedding after party The Party Essentials Pack has you covered.

The Sims 4 is available on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.