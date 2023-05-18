Epic Games Store Introduces A 5% Back Reward Program On Purchases

Epic Games Store has been fighting to compete with other PC digital game marketplaces. Fortunately, they have been doing some solid work by providing better revenue cuts and free game incentives for players. If you don’t keep track of the Epic Games Store, each week, the digital storefront gives players a free game or two. You only need to make a free account to claim the game. But now Epic is giving you a reason to make purchases as well.

If you were just sticking around on the Epic Games Store to claim the free games that pop up weekly, this new rewards program might also persuade you to purchase content. Today Epic Games Store has implemented the Epic Rewards program, which is a means to give consumers back 5% on eligible purchases on the digital storefront.

According to the official blog post on the Epic Games website, the Epic Rewards program will be implemented for all accounts as there are no sign-up requirements. From there, you just have to make purchases that have the Epic Rewards attached. This goes for video games, applications, add-ons, to even virtual currency such as Fortnite’s V-Bucks.

It’s noted that Epic Rewards will add the 5% back to your Rewards Balance in two weeks after completing the associated purchase. Afterward, you can use your Rewards Balance towards a future purchase or continue to save them up. Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that you can also use your Rewards Balance on other discounts that might be featured in the Epic Games Store.

With that said, there is a time limit to when your Epic Rewards will expire. It’s stated that 25 months front the date you were granted, the Reward Balance will expire. So you won’t be able to save the Rewards Balance indefinitely. But that should hopefully give you enough time to use up your Rewards Balance. You can read more about the Epic Games Store Epic Rewards program right here.

Meanwhile, if you haven’t already made a free account on the Epic Games Store platform, you might want to do so now. As mentioned, there are free weekly games offered for players. These games can range from AAA hits to small indie titles. You have an entire week to claim these games. Afterward, they are available to download and install whenever you want to play the game. For this week, Epic Games Store is offering a free copy of Kojima Productions Death Stranding.