Star Wars Jedi Survivor Getting New PC Update

UPDATE

ORIGINAL STORY

There have been plenty of big-name AAA titles to have come out in 2023 so far, with a big one having just arrived over the past weekend. However, one of the biggest problems with most of these games is that they have been incredibly glitchy or haven’t been optimized for the platforms they’re running on. A great example is Star Wars Jedi Survivor, which arrived last much after a few delays and plenty of hype. The game scored well with critics and is considered a Game of the Year contender, but it came at a cost, especially on PC. Why? The game is full of bugs on numerous levels!

Many people on PC have experienced all kinds of visual bugs and hitches that have slightly hampered the experience, and thus you need a really high-end PC to deal with it. In our personal experiences, we had issues where the cloaks of certain characters would spaz out all over the place regardless of whether we were in battle or in cutscenes. Not to mention, certain “bars” on our screen would frequently phase in and out, so it looked like something was going through the screen. That says nothing of the hardware issues regarding processing power and getting smooth framerates.

EA and Respawn Entertainment have been doing their best to release patches for both PC and console to fix these woes. As noted by ComicBook.com, a new PC patch is coming today, and it’ll fix several issues the version has had.

For example, one of the fixes is to help with hitching, while another will help improve performance if you have raytracing off.

Other issues that have been fixed involve gameplay and cutscenes, including it appearing as though some characters weren’t touching one another when they clearly were or characters being invincible in fights. There were also multiple cases of characters, including Cal Kestis, getting stuck in places, forcing players to start over. Many of those are being addressed in the patch.

While it’s good to hear that these issues are being addressed, the game still has a way to go before it can be considered “top shape.” Respawn Entertainment delayed Star Wars Jedi Survivor a month to ensure that it was better off, but one has to wonder why they didn’t push for another delay given how busted it was at launch. Thankfully, the overall gameplay and experience were fun, but gamers shouldn’t have to hope that their PCs can run the game after being told they could because the title wasn’t optimized.