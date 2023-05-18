Humanity: Awakening Trial 01 – Crossroads Puzzle Guide

Juma

Humanity is a bizarre puzzle game that sees the player leading large groups of people to an exit platform like lemmings. “Awakening” is the game’s first chapter following the Prologue where the puzzles begin getting more complicated and the mechanics begin getting more layered.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Awakening Trial 01: Crossroads in Humanity.

Trial 01: Crossroads Puzzle Solution

With all levels in Humanity, if you want to collect all of the Goldies, you’ll need to set up all of the twists and turns that your group of humans need to take before moving them so that the Goldies don’t fall off the edge. Use the guide below to know exactly where to put the direction tiles down and then retry the level, putting them all in before moving the people for the first time.

When you first start the level, you’ll be given a new power: High Jump. This ability is the same as Jump, however, it allows the stream of people to jump even higher than they would with the normal jump command. Jump across to the central platform and pick up the new command.

Once you have it, jump back to the platform you started on and lay down the high jump command at the end of the stream of people to have them jump across the gap to the central platform.

Lay down another high jump command in the center of the platform to have the stream of people jump on top of the central spire. Jump up with them and lay down a regular jump command on the incline that they’re jumping to in order to have the stream jump up and press down the People Switch at the very top.

With the switch pressed, two panels on the wall of the central spire will disappear revealing a Goldy. Run to the second stream of people and lay down a high jump at the end of their small platform to have them jump the gap and make it to the central platform. Put another high jump in the space just before the Goldy tunnel to let them jump up to grab it.

Run to the other side and place one more high jump at the end of their path to have them jump across to the exit goal.

With the second stream of people reaching the goal, return to where the first stream is jumping up the central spire and replace the high jump with a regular jump to have them reach the second Goldy tunnel. When they jump through, they’ll come out the other end with the Goldy. Put one final high jump at the end of their path and they’ll jump to the exit goal as well.

With both streams filing into the goal, the level will be complete.