Humanity: Prologue 03 – Baby Step Puzzle Guide

Humanity is an interesting game that has players guiding giant crowds of humans through various obstacles in order to reach an end goal, however, they need to be led every step of the way. In Prologue 03: Baby Steps, players learn about how far the humans can fall while picking up two Goldies along the way.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Prologue 03: Baby Steps in Humanity.

Prologue 03: Baby Steps Puzzle Solution

When the level starts, you’ll be greeted by some text saying that you don’t need to mourn the people if they die since their spirits will be reborn again as they walk through the door once more. Once you gain control, take a look at the question mark painted on the ground to learn about the heights that the people can fall from. In summation, they’ll be able to safely fall down the length of two blocks but anything more than that will kill them.

Exit the message and then guide them to their left so that they fall down to the platform with grass and a tree. Once they start landing there, immediately redirect them to their right so that they jump down to the ground below.

Jump down and direct them right again and then right once more so that they start walking past a Goldy. If you want to get Goldy to the exit area, you’ll need to complete the rest of the level without having him fall into the void. It’s a good idea to use your first run through the level as practice and then retry the level, placing in all the twists and turns before moving the people to make sure that they make it in one go.

Turn the people so that they walk toward Goldy and then on the platform below Goldy, turn the group to the right and then to the right once more so that they go through the center of the central spire.

Once they make it through the hole in the center, turn them to the left so that they fall to the ground near the exit square. In order to save the second Goldy without him falling, set up the turns before turning the people left toward him. Use the pattern below to set it up and then turn the group to its left. Once they turn, they’ll walk to collect him and then make it to the exit, completing the level.