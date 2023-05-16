Xbox Has A Current Super Saver Sale Promotion Going On Right Now

Looking for a new game to play can sometimes mean opening up that wallet a bit more than you’d like. Video games are not cheap. We just saw this generation of console platforms introduce a $70 price point for new AAA video games. Just today, we found that Sega is another publisher looking to potentially adopt that new price tag. So if you’re trying to save a bit of money, then sale promotions are something you want to keep track of.

While going the physical route can be a bit easier to save money, whether it’s just picking up games as they dwindle in price or going the preowned route, these games can save you a few bucks. But that doesn’t mean there are not any sales you can’t take advantage of when you’re going through the digital-only route. Fortunately, a marketplace like Xbox’s own storefront will offer players a slight discount on video games from time to time. These sales and promotions might be themed around a specific holiday or event.

Meanwhile, there are some sales that are just focused on dropping the game’s prices as much as possible. In this case, we’re finding that Microsoft’s Xbox storefront currently has a Super Saver Sale going on right now. This sale is all about featuring big-name games at a discount, with some games being discounted by as much as 85% off.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition $29.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition $23.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 $8.99

Mortal Kombat X $4.99

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick Ultimate Edition $19.99

Agony $2.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $11.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins $8.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition $19.99

Back 4 Blood $11.99

Batman: Arkham Knight $3.99

BioShock Remastered $7.99

BioShock 2 Remastered $4.99

BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition $7.99

Control Ultimate Edition $9.99

Darksiders Genesis $11.99

Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack $14.87

Far Cry 5 $8.99

Far Cry 6 Gold Edition $24.99

Immortals Fenix Rising $11.99

Injustice 2 $3.99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance $5.99

Lost At Sea $4.49

Of course, this is just a small highlight of the video games currently being discounted. If you’re interested in fleshing out your digital library or grabbing a game you might have missed out on initially, then you will want to check out the full sale page right here. Unfortunately, there’s no indication as to how long this sale will be running.