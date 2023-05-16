Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – Pony Point Rewards | Collectable Guide

Everything you need to know about Pony Points in Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom.

Stables have been a staple in Zelda since Breath Of The Wild graced our Switches way back when. Whilst these handy pit stops have made a return in Tears Of The Kingdom, they have received quite a mechanical makeover. The biggest improvement is the addition of Pony Points.

These are yet another handy collectable in Tears Of The Kingdom that rewards you for interacting with its systems – similar to Korok Seeds or Bubbul Gems. Pony Points grant all manner of useful benefits, although you are going to have to put in quite a bit of work if you want to unlock everything this system has to offer.

What Are Pony Points

Pony Points act as a reward scheme for visiting and using services at Stables. They are tracked on a reward card and can be exchanged for a variety of useful gubbins. At a base level, these offer handy items, consumables, and cosmetics. On a mechanical level, they allow you to complete quests that would otherwise be locked away.

How To Earn Pony Points

During our travels, we have found two ways to earn Pony Points. These are:

Visiting new Stables

Registering Horses

Each one of these will reward you with a single point, and you will need between 2-5 points for a reward. Your first reward is the most important, however, and that requires a measly 3 Points. This will unlock the Trawler, and this lets you drag things with your horse – mostly wagons and carriages.

This reward is incredibly important as a number of quests are tied to being able to use this feature – including accessing Great Fairies.

Every Unlockable Reward With Pony Points

Unfortunately, we don’t currently have a comprehensive list of rewards as they are not spelled out in-game. They are revealed and unlocked one at a time, which is not ideal. We will update this guide as we unlock more.

Number Of Pony Points Reward 3 Trawler 5 Horse-God Fabric 7 Malanya Bed 10 Register an additional horse 13 Traveller Saddle & Bridle

That’s all we have for Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, guides, and lists.