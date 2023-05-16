Humanity: Prologue 02 – Goldy Retriever Puzzle Guide

Humanity is a very unique puzzle game that has players take control of an ethereal dog made of light to guide large crowds of people like lemmings to an objective. It’s bizarre but has a mellow tone that makes it something of a relaxing game to enjoy at the end of a long day.

Its puzzles are often complex, however, at the start of the game they aren’t too much since the prologue is dedicated to teaching players how to navigate through the world and lead the mass of people to the exit goal.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Prologue 02: Goldy Retriever in Humanity.

Prologue 02: Goldy Retriever Puzzle Solution

When the game’s second level starts, you’ll be introduced to Goldy. Goldy is described as being “all that people desire, and value, and worship.” You’ll be tasked with leading Goldy and the rest of the mob of people to the white square.

As soon as you have control of the dog, jump to the platform to the right and look at the question mark painted on the floor there. When you step on it, it’ll tell you that walls that have diagonal edges to them can be climbed by the masses of people. Return to the stream of people coming out of the central tower and direct them to their left.

Once you do, they’ll start walking off the wall and to the platform below, then over the cliff into the void. Direct them to their left again to have them climb onto the marked blocks there.

Turn the camera toward the pillar and you’ll see more climbable blocks. Direct them to the left once more and they’ll climb up the blocks, into the hole in the center of the pillar and drop to the other side where they’ll pick up Goldy and make it to the exit square. When they do, the level will be complete.