Concord Beta Open to All PS Plus Members This Weekend

Sony has made the decision to make the fun available to more players.

Sony has decided to open its Concord Beta Early Access weekend to all PlayStation Plus members. Initially, only those who pre-ordered the game would be able to access this weekend’s playtest.

The Concord Beta Early Access weekend will be available on PC and PlayStation 5 and will start tomorrow, July 12, at 10 AM PST. Those interested can pre-download the beta starting today, July 11, at 10 AM PST. The Open Beta will start on July 18 and will run through July 21.

Good news everybody: PlayStation Plus members are invited to the Concord Early Access Beta this weekend!



You can pre-download from 6pm BST today, and play from 6pm BST tomorrow. Oh and PC players, here's all the PC requirements info: https://t.co/CdY35uwxw5 pic.twitter.com/t2YpkbIRCI — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) July 11, 2024

Players will be able to enjoy three modes: Clash Point, Trophy Hunt, and Cargo Run. All 16 launch characters will be unlocked and available to customize. Those who participate in the beta will earn in-game rewards for the full release of the game: a Star Flare Icon, a Frog Weapon Charm, and a Business Card.

Revealed during May’s 2024 State of Play event, Concord didn’t immediately impress fans. While its reveal trailer was impressive from a graphical standpoint, fans weren’t hyped about yet another hero shooter.

“I’m very excited for folks to delve into the Galactic Guide if that’s something they choose to do, for our vignettes to come out on a weekly basis, they’ll start to fall in love with the depth of the characters,” said Concord’s director of IP Kim Kreines in an interview with VGC. “None of that is something you can get in a tiny little slice of it.”

Concord will be released for PlayStation 5 and PC on August 23, 2024.