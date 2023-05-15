Street Fighter 6 Drops Ryu Overview Trailer

If you’ve been waiting to get into a good fight, you won’t have to wait much longer. Street Fighter 6 is only a month away from launch, and fans are itching to get in on the action. Between the betas, demos, and the various trailers and developer matches they’ve been showing off, it’s hard not to get excited about what’s coming. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t other ways that fun can be had. For example, today, the team dropped a special trailer highlighting Ryu, the beloved world warrior. Through it, gamers will understand what he can do in the title.

Ryu has been in the franchise since the beginning. He is the canonical winner of the first World Warrior tournament, which helped kickstart the story that is still going on. He is the face of the brand in many ways, and fans have loved seeing him age and grow more experienced with every title.

As you’ll see in the video below, Ryu is still one of the best characters to play, simply because he’s perfect to use regardless if you’re a rookie or a veteran.

He’s not afraid to attack from a distance or get up close and personal to drop some combos. He’s a well-rounded character, which makes him someone that can be easy to pick up and use or a character to dominate if you can master him. If you’re interested in seeing some of the moves Ryu will have, check out this video:

It’ll be interesting to see if these videos continue to come out. Not only because it’ll give players a “refresh” on what some of their favorites can do, but it could be used to help gamers understand the abilities of some of the newer characters in the game.

Not to mention, it might encourage them to try out someone they might not expect due to how their moves line up with their preferred playstyle.

This is only scratching the surface of what Street Fighter 6 is aiming to be. The title will feature numerous improvements and additions to help gamers find the right experience for them. For example, if they like none of the characters on the main roster, they can go into the new character creation mode and make one that they feel is perfect!

Or, if they know exactly who they want to be, they can jump into the multiplayer modes and test their skills against other world warriors.