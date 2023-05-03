Capcom Hopes To Sell 10 Million Units Of Street Fighter 6

Capcom has revealed that they hope to sell 10 million units of Street Fighter 6.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, Capcom president Haruhiro Tsujimoto explained how they got to this figure in a Famitsu interview:

“The Street Fighter series is our flagship title, so we had no hesitation in investing in it.

Over the past few years, multiple titles in the Resident Evil series have sold 10 million copies, and the Monster Hunter series now has titles that are aiming for 20 million copies.

Street Fighter V has already sold over 7 million copies, so if we can make use of our digital sales experience, we should be able to aim for 10 million copies with the next game.

That’s why we’re trying to do everything we couldn’t do before with Street Fighter 6 – that’s why we’re where we are today.”

With this goal, Capcom is looking to set real records, higher than those set by previous Street Fighter games, but somewhat modest for a modern game, especially with this production.

The Street Fighter series in total has received 94 titles and sold a cumulative 49 million units. Of that amount, a historically significant figure was set by Street Fighter II: The World Warrior, released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in June 1992. This game was a landmark release on Nintendo’s 16-bit console, and also set a standard that even succeeding Street Fighter games found hard to match.

Street Fighter V hits Capcom’s Platinum titles mark at number 9. Across Windows and PlayStation 4, the title has reached a cumulative 7 million units sold.

However, it should be pointed out that Street Fighter V did not have the same sales trajectory that Street Fighter II did. On the contrary, it only sold two million units at launch, and stayed around that figure for a very long time.

Street Fighter V faced many issues, primarily around the lack of single player content for gamers who were not interested in playing the game for esports or competitive play. The reason it was able to stage a comeback in the years since that initial release is Capcom did eventually add in the content that many players were looking for, as well as rebalancing the game, releasing DLC characters, and eventually making a Street Fighter V: Champion Edition that served as a reintroduction to the now much remedied game.

With Street Fighter 6, Capcom is endeavoring for a bold approach, making a full-fledged action RPG with its World Tour mode. World Tour promises a completely new experience to draw in new gamers who do not have a prior history in Street Fighter or fighting games. This is how Capcom hopes to sell more Street Fighter 6 than they have ever sold the franchise before.

Street Fighter 6 is releasing on June 2, 2023, to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows via Steam.